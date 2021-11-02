CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

Women in Public Service

By Heidi Mooney × on June 13, 2013 at 12:34 pm ×. Meet Annette Langer, Police...

The Independent

Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
EDUCATION
Washington Post

First they were ignored. Now, they’re being sent far from their families and attorneys.

Eric Weaver has sat on both sides of a D.C. jail cell. He works where he was once confined, giving him a been-though-it perspective that has allowed him to gain the trust of many of the jail’s residents. They know that when they talk, he’ll listen, and lately, he’s been listening to many ask him the same question: Does he know who’s on the list?
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Little Bit#Police Volunteer#The Federal Government
The Independent

Police officer tells court it wasn’t ‘safe’ to give medical aid to Ahmaud Arbery as he lay dying

The first officer to find Ahmaud Arbery has said that he didn’t try to give medical aid to the 25-year-old Black man as he lay dying after being shot because it wouldn’t have been “safe”. Three white men are on trial for the killing, including for murder and other crimes, after Mr Arbery was pursued and shot when he was jogging in a neighbourhood outside of Brunswick on the Georgia coast on 23 February 2020. Several jurors were visibly uncomfortable when Glynn County police Sergeant Sheila Ramos showed gruesome images she took after the killing. Ricky Minshew was a...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TheDailyBeast

Prestigious Law School to Ditch Name After Founder’s Deadly History Comes to Light

California’s first law school, the UC Hastings College of the Law, will change its name so it no longer references its founder, Serranus Clinton Hastings, who played a significant role in the mass killings of Indigenous people, the Los Angeles Times reports. The school launched a view after a former adjunct professor wrote an op-ed about how the Yuki tribal members’ ancestors were targeted and killed by Hastings in the 1850s and 60s. School dean and chancellor, David Faigman, said the review committee’s report “told a very disturbing and horrific story of Hastings promoting genocide to his own benefit.” It found that Hastings promoted exploration expeditions in Northern California that killed and displaced hundreds of Yuki Indians. He then took the land for himself and paid the state $100,000 to establish the law school.
COLLEGES
BBC

Cancer-stricken woman defrauded by family members

A 91-year-old woman dying of cancer used her last words to speak of her sadness after her great niece and nephew stole more than £14,000 from her, police said. Twins Jenna and Jon Dyer, 36, of Carlton, defrauded their great aunt Eva over three months, using her cards to steal cash from three accounts.
PUBLIC SAFETY
webster.edu

Insights of Diplomacy, Public Service Careers Shared with Webster Students

On Oct. 12, 2021, Webster Vienna Private University’s (WVPU) Career Services hosted yet another well-received event on Careers in International Organizations with Alain Matton, held on campus. As Press Attaché and Communication and Public Information Officer at the Delegation of the European Union to the International Organizations in Vienna, Matton...
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
neusenews.com

Help wanted: Town of La Grange: Public Services Worker II

PUBLIC SERVICES WORKER II: Responsibilities include work associated with Public Works Activities, including refuse collection, maintenance of water, sewer, and street systems, mowing, string trimming, operation of tractors, bush hogs, lawnmowers, string trimmers, chainsaws, other hand tools, and other associated duties. Salary Range: $31,219 - $42,882/yr. (4-day work week) Applicants...
LA GRANGE, NC
kelo.com

LISTEN: Gary Hanson looks back on a long career of public service

PUC Commissioner Gary Hanson says he won’t be running for re-election when his term ends. Hanson has served as a state senator, Sioux Falls city commissioner, Sioux Falls mayor and several terms on the PUC. Hanson and I look back on his incredible career of public service. LISTEN ON THE...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
arcamax.com

Editorial: The Sheriff Villanueva-style tradition of service is no service to the public

It is axiomatic: A law enforcement officer’s job is to enforce the law. Some sheriffs elected in conservative counties across the U.S. have turned that basic assignment on its head and declared themselves the ultimate arbiters of which laws count and should be enforced and which do not and should not, under their own personal interpretations of the Constitution, without regard to any decisions made by legislators or courts.
HOMELESS
Caught in Southie

Councilors Flynn to Hold Hearings on Services for Women Veterans, Accessibility & Public Safety Infrastructure

BOSTON – Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn will be chairing three hearings in the coming weeks centered on veteran services, accessibility, and public safety. These hearings will include a discussion on how veteran organizations and V.A. hospitals can offer gender-specific services for our women veterans, ways to ensure public facing televisions provide closed captioning for persons with certain disabilities, and equipping our waterfront with water rescue infrastructure.
BOSTON, MA
KREX

High court to hear secrets case over Muslim surveillance

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is preparing to hear a case about the government’s ability to get lawsuits thrown out of court by claiming they would reveal secrets that threaten national security. The case before the high court Monday involves a group of Muslim men from Southern California. They filed a class-action lawsuit claiming that the […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
fox7austin.com

Austin Animal Services Office launches public dashboard

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Animal Services Office (ASO) says it is launching a public dashboard to provide easy access to performance and measurement data including the number of animals impounded and adopted. Currently, ASO’s data is only available on the City of Austin Data Portal, says the office. The...
AUSTIN, TX

