Women in Public Service

Renae Murphy figures she has processed about 60,000 reports as the staff assistant at the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies respond to calls and work their beats, their encounters become reports — from lost dogs and simple citations to robberies and murders — that find their way to Murphy.
A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
Eric Weaver has sat on both sides of a D.C. jail cell. He works where he was once confined, giving him a been-though-it perspective that has allowed him to gain the trust of many of the jail’s residents. They know that when they talk, he’ll listen, and lately, he’s been listening to many ask him the same question: Does he know who’s on the list?
Nearly four dozen people in New Jersey have been hit with terrorism charges as part of the state’s campaign to criminalize threats of COVID-19 transmission. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. If convicted, the 45 people could each face up to 10 years...
The first officer to find Ahmaud Arbery has said that he didn’t try to give medical aid to the 25-year-old Black man as he lay dying after being shot because it wouldn’t have been “safe”. Three white men are on trial for the killing, including for murder and other crimes, after Mr Arbery was pursued and shot when he was jogging in a neighbourhood outside of Brunswick on the Georgia coast on 23 February 2020. Several jurors were visibly uncomfortable when Glynn County police Sergeant Sheila Ramos showed gruesome images she took after the killing. Ricky Minshew was a...
California’s first law school, the UC Hastings College of the Law, will change its name so it no longer references its founder, Serranus Clinton Hastings, who played a significant role in the mass killings of Indigenous people, the Los Angeles Times reports. The school launched a view after a former adjunct professor wrote an op-ed about how the Yuki tribal members’ ancestors were targeted and killed by Hastings in the 1850s and 60s. School dean and chancellor, David Faigman, said the review committee’s report “told a very disturbing and horrific story of Hastings promoting genocide to his own benefit.” It found that Hastings promoted exploration expeditions in Northern California that killed and displaced hundreds of Yuki Indians. He then took the land for himself and paid the state $100,000 to establish the law school.
A 91-year-old woman dying of cancer used her last words to speak of her sadness after her great niece and nephew stole more than £14,000 from her, police said. Twins Jenna and Jon Dyer, 36, of Carlton, defrauded their great aunt Eva over three months, using her cards to steal cash from three accounts.
PUTRAJAYA (Oct 28): The Public Services Commission (SPA) has annulled the results of the Public Service Entrance Examination (PSEE) and blacklisted candidates found to be involved in misconduct of integrity while sitting for the examination. The SPA said in a statement on Thursday that as a result of its monitoring...
On Oct. 12, 2021, Webster Vienna Private University’s (WVPU) Career Services hosted yet another well-received event on Careers in International Organizations with Alain Matton, held on campus. As Press Attaché and Communication and Public Information Officer at the Delegation of the European Union to the International Organizations in Vienna, Matton...
PUBLIC SERVICES WORKER II: Responsibilities include work associated with Public Works Activities, including refuse collection, maintenance of water, sewer, and street systems, mowing, string trimming, operation of tractors, bush hogs, lawnmowers, string trimmers, chainsaws, other hand tools, and other associated duties. Salary Range: $31,219 - $42,882/yr. (4-day work week) Applicants...
PUC Commissioner Gary Hanson says he won’t be running for re-election when his term ends. Hanson has served as a state senator, Sioux Falls city commissioner, Sioux Falls mayor and several terms on the PUC. Hanson and I look back on his incredible career of public service. LISTEN ON THE...
Powerful Autumn storm is expected to bring some impacts to the area. Flood watches are issued for all of Connecticut. Rain is expected to be heavy at times during the morning and afternoon and s expected to gradually decrease overnight.
It is axiomatic: A law enforcement officer’s job is to enforce the law. Some sheriffs elected in conservative counties across the U.S. have turned that basic assignment on its head and declared themselves the ultimate arbiters of which laws count and should be enforced and which do not and should not, under their own personal interpretations of the Constitution, without regard to any decisions made by legislators or courts.
Dr. Mark Ghaly, California Health and Human Services secretary, joined Inside California Politics this week to discuss the state’s school vaccination mandate and why it’s not guaranteed to start in time for the next school year. “If it happens early next year, we could see the California mandate kick in by July,” Ghaly said. Ghaly […]
BOSTON – Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn will be chairing three hearings in the coming weeks centered on veteran services, accessibility, and public safety. These hearings will include a discussion on how veteran organizations and V.A. hospitals can offer gender-specific services for our women veterans, ways to ensure public facing televisions provide closed captioning for persons with certain disabilities, and equipping our waterfront with water rescue infrastructure.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is preparing to hear a case about the government’s ability to get lawsuits thrown out of court by claiming they would reveal secrets that threaten national security. The case before the high court Monday involves a group of Muslim men from Southern California. They filed a class-action lawsuit claiming that the […]
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Animal Services Office (ASO) says it is launching a public dashboard to provide easy access to performance and measurement data including the number of animals impounded and adopted. Currently, ASO’s data is only available on the City of Austin Data Portal, says the office. The...
Comments / 0