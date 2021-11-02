CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a look at the video from George Strait “The Weight Of The Badge”

 6 days ago
In honor of ‘First Responders Day’ last week, George Strait released a powerful new video for his song “The Weight...

news4sanantonio.com

Texas legend George Strait honors police officers in latest music video

Country artist George Strait released his latest music video dedicated to first responders including police, firefighters and their families. The powerful music video for “Weight of the Badge” premiered on Oct.28, marking National First Responders Day. The music video has a deep and sobering message from one of the officers...
TEXAS STATE
countryfancast.com

George Strait Am I Blue (video and lyrics)

Enjoy listening to the George Strait "Am I Blue" song that was his twelfth song to reach #1 on the Country Music charts. The George Strait Am I Blue song was released in 1987 for his album “Ocean Front Property”. This song was George Strait’s twentieth single, his twelfth number one single and his fifth in a row to reach #1.. The song reached #1 on November 7, 1987 on the Billboard Country Singles chart. Listen to “Am I Blue” and see the written lyrics below.
MUSIC
WKRC

LOOK: George Strait drops price on Texas mansion for second time

The "King of Country" still hasn't found a buyer for his San Antonio mansion, so he's dropping the price... again. Country music icon George Strait is selling his bespoke adobe mansion in San Antonio on a 12.2-acre hilltop. Designed by sculptor-turned-architect Bill Tull, the adobe mansion took two years to build. It was priced initially at $10 million in 2017, dropped to $7.5 million in January and is now listed at $6.9 million.
REAL ESTATE
therealdeal.com

Can’t “Give It Away”: George Strait cuts listing price

Country music superstar George Strait can’t seem to find a buyer for San Antonio mansion. Strait slashed the price of his home in the exclusive Dominion neighborhood a second time, to $6.9 million, News 4 San Antonio reported. It had been reduced in January to $7.5 million. He first listed the 12.2-acre property in 2017 for $10 million.
REAL ESTATE
EDNPub

Take a look at Cody Johnson’s new video for ”’Til You Can’t’

Cody Johnson has released the video for “Til You Can’t”, one of the 18 tracks from Johnson’s “Human: The Double Album” which dropped on October 8th. Says Cody of the song: “The message in this song is something so simple yet so hard to put into action every day of your life. I love the story line in the video. You think it’s going in one direction and then suddenly you are surprised at the turn of events. When they sent me the rough edit of the video it was so powerful and brought tears to my eyes. It put into perspective the song that I had been singing for months.”
MUSIC
wivr1017.com

George Strait Pays Tribute To First Responders With New Song, Video

George Strait released a new song and video called “The Weight of the Badge” as a tribute to first responders yesterday (Thursday, October 28th) in honor of First Responders Day. The video focuses on stories and moments with some of our nation’s first responders and their families, giving some insight on what it means to live every day bearing the weight of the badge.
MUSIC
CMT

CMT INTERVIEW AND PREMIERE: Drake Milligan Talks “Dreamsville” Film, New EP, George Strait, And More

A conversation with rising country performer Drake Milligan about all things regarding the epic, near 18-minute long film called “Dreamsville” –which features tracks from his debut, self-titled EP — includes also discussing how much his video bears both timeless and modern inspirations. Foremost, in regards to this notion which guides much of the creative inspiration for his latest video, he offers the following note: “For pretty much my whole life, because of streaming, I could keep my [musical] palate satiated by not listening to brand new stuff but by discovering classic artists. So by merging my traditional influences, guys like George Strait, Alan Jackson, George Jones, Merle Haggard, Roger Miller, Roy Rogers, and Gene Autry with a few modern influences — guys like Josh Turner and Easton Corbin — I’m hoping to create something unique and new.” Digging deeper into his EP allows for much longer, nuanced conversation, though. In addition, it offers a great sense of how proper planning inspires pristine execution.
MUSIC
mansionglobal.com

This Week in Celebrity Homes: Shaquille O’Neal, George Strait

This week in celebrity real estate: Shaq scores a buyer for his massive Florida mansion after three years and country music great George Strait chops the price of his Texas Hill country hacienda. Find more celebrity real estate stories from Mansion Global here.
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

First Country: George Strait, Maddie & Tae, Tiera, Shy Carter

First Country is a compilation of the best new country songs, videos and albums that dropped this week. George Strait, "The Weight of the Badge" (video) Strait's law enforcement tribute, which he penned alongside his son Bubba Strait and longtime collaborator Dean Dillon, gets a new video that honors first responders. The clip highlights moments of conversation with law enforcement members, firefighters and other personnel, as well as their families, each detailing the risks that come with their careers.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

George Strait’s Birthday Post for Alan Jackson Is Too Much Cool for One Pic

Country fans like to debate on whether George Strait or Alan Jackson is better. They’ve both earned their success over the course of long careers. At the same time, they’ve both recorded some of the most memorable country songs of the last few decades. For many, it’s a tough question. However, I think we can put that aside for the day. After all, it’s AJ’s 63rd birthday. Besides, I think both Jackson and Strait are at their best when they work together.
CELEBRITIES
austin.com

More Proof That George Strait Loves The Broken Spoke

Even George Strait knows that the Broken Spoke is So Austin! The country music legend gave the old Austin joint a shout out at the iHeart Country Festival on Saturday night. After making a surprise appearance on stage, Strait asked the crowd if they’d ever been to the South Lamar spot.
AUSTIN, TX
EDNPub

George Strait with special guest Willie Nelson to headline new Austin venue grand opening

George Strait is set to headline Austin’s newest venue, the Moody Center, next April as part of their grand opening ceremony, and Strait will be joined by Willie Nelson & Family, as well as Randy Rogers Band. The manager of Moody Center says, “While planning our grand opening celebration, we knew we had an obligation to the Lone Star State. George Strait, Willie Nelson and Randy are all Texas natives who have built legendary careers while having an unbelievable impact on the country music industry. It doesn’t get any bigger than this.”
AUSTIN, TX
EDNPub

Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton team up for the first time on Reba’s classic hit “Does He Love You”

Reba McEntire’s first-ever duet with Dolly Parton — a new version of Reba’s 1993 single “Does He Love You” — has been released. The collaboration is part of McEntire’s box set Revived Remixed Revisited. Revived Remixed Revisited features some of the biggest hits throughout McEntire’s career, represented in three themed discs. You can head here to buy/stream Revived Remixed Revisited.
CELEBRITIES
