In The Post 11-1-2021

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevon reacts to the Sixers 113-103 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers!. The man who revolutionized what great Philadelphia sports radio is all about and in the process turned PM drive-time talk radio on its head, Mike Missanelli, can be heard on the Fanatic weekdays from 2-6pm. For...

975thefanatic.com

The Spun

Video: Things Got Pretty Heated On “First Take” This Morning

For the second day in a row, ESPN’s First Take went off the rails when Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams discussed Kyrie Irving’s decision to be unvaccinated. Williams was trying to defend Irving’s right to decide whether or not to get the COVID-19 vaccine. After all, that’s the argument Irving made for himself on Instagram Live on Wednesday night.
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Lakers Trade Gives Marvin Bagley III Fresh Start

At this point, it seems as though any player in Sacramento could be moved first. This is a team that has been in NBA trade rumors for over a year but has not made anything happen just yet. With their current cast of characters, the Kings have plenty of options and there will be chances to make some deals.
NBA
The Spun

Broncos Call Out Cowboys For “Disrespectful” Move On Sunday

The Denver Broncos shellacked the Dallas Cowboys in one of the most-stunning results of the Week 9 NFL slate. Denver topped Dallas, 30-16, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday afternoon. The game wasn’t nearly as close as the final score, either. The Broncos got out to a 30-0 lead and the Cowboys scored a couple of times with the game’s outcome already sealed up.
NFL
975thefanatic.com

#NASCARplayoffs Is Denny Hamlin Just A Jerk? Championship Time!

The Championship 4 is set and Denny Hamlin still isn’t happy! Alex Bowman gets the win and a clock at Martinsville, and a roadblocked burnout from Denny. Who is going to come out on top at Phoenix?. Be safe,. @Lungboy & @TimmyG. @WickedFastPdcst on Twitter, @WickedFastPodcast on Insta or Like...
MOTORSPORTS
975thefanatic.com

Sound Off 11-2-21

The best of the Best of Sound Off for November 2, 2021. Dave Zangaro joins The Mike Missanelli Show 11-2-21 Anthony Gargano is Philly’s favorite ‘everyman.’ He brings on the passion, enthusiasm and the heart of every Philadelphia sports fan! Get it on demand!. Play Latest (9 hours ago) 2970...
SPORTS
975thefanatic.com

The Best Of The John Kincade Show 11-1-2021

Today’s best of has the guys’ reaction to the Eagles’ blowout win yesterday, as well as an interview with Zach Berman about his takeaways from the game!
NFL
975thefanatic.com

Did The Sixers Showcase Trade Pieces For The Blazers Last Night?

Alright folks, it’s time for a good old Philly sports conspiracy theory. Grab your tinfoil hats and gather round as we discuss an interesting thought about the Sixers’ roster availability in last night’s game against Portland. The first place that I came across this theory was from @RyanGilchrist92 on twitter, who tweeted the idea that it was possible the Sixers could have chosen to sit Joel Embiid against the Trailblazers for a reason deeper than rest. He theorized that the choice to have Embiid sit against Portland was also a way of showcasing the role/bench players that would be available to the Blazers in a potential Damian Lillard trade package. It’s a very interesting thought, and one that may carry more water than the average twitter conspiracy.
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Best of The Anthony Gargano Show 11-1-2021

In today’s best of Anthony starts off talking about the Eagles blowout win over the Lions but questions what we learned from the game. Anthony has a plea to the fans to help make Damian Lillard feel at home (0:00-22:10). Operation Dame is in full swing as Anthony wants to get as many fans down to the Blazers hotel with signs and gifts for Dame to help lure him to Philly (22:10-29:55).
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Mike Missanelli Show 11-3-2021

Mike opens the show reacting to the recent news that Ben Simmons is refusing help from the Sixers regarding his mental health. He also reacts to the Braves winning the World Series and how it affects the Phillies future. He has some choice words for both Henry Ruggs and Aaron Rodgers as well (0:00-44:04). Sixers’ writer Rich Hofmann joins the show to update us on the Ben Simmons situation. “What’s Brewing” with Jen Scordo which includes news stories such as Taco Tuesday in space, $400 to wear underwear, and a man finding a secret passage in his own home (44:04-1:25:32). Mike has some questions regarding a hip-replacement. Eagles’ insider Tim McManus joins the show for his weekly Midweek report (1:25:32-2:07:37). Mike takes a few more phone calls and finishes out the show with Sound Off (2:07:37-2:47:59).
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Post-Snap Reads 11/1: Seahawks blow out Jaguars

Give the Seahawks credit for playing a complete game Sunday. Still, they will need Wilson back to beat better teams than the Jags. For the first time in nearly a month, the Seahawks are winners once again. With a dominant performance on both sides of the ball, they handled the visiting Jaguars with ease to the tune of a 31-7 final score.
NFL
975thefanatic.com

Eric Lindros Perfectly Explains Why Its Great To Play In Philadelphia

Flyers legend Eric Lindros joined the John Kincade show Thursday morning to discuss the Flyers alumni game, which he will be playing in. Most of the conversation centered around the differences in playing back in the 90’s to playing in todays game. But the last question was centered around Ben Simmons.
NHL
975thefanatic.com

Sixers Fine Simmons $360K For Missing Thursday’s Game

It’s not like the Sixers DONT believe Ben Simmons is dealing with a mental issue, they just want to be kept in the loop. ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne broke a story earlier this week that started the Sixers we’re growing increasingly frustrated with the fact that Ben Simmons was refusing the teams help to get him back on the court. Simmons IS utilizing the help of mental health professionals via the NBAPA, the Sixers want Simmons to use the teams doctors.
NBA
975thefanatic.com

Cuz’s Corner 11-4-21

Anthony is joined by Brad Fienberg giving you all the information to get you ready for tonight’s and this weekends games!
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Best of Joe Tordy and Dei Lynam 11-6-21

Dei Lynam and Joe Tordy start this weekend off previewing tonight’s Sixers match up and start getting you ready for the Eagles game against the Chargers.
SPORTS
975thefanatic.com

The Best of Tyrone Johnson 11-06-2021

Tyrone previews the Eagles matchup with the Chargers tomorrow afternoon. He also has some thoughts on the Sixers and the Ben Simmons situation. Paul Nolan of FreeWinners stops by to help you win some money. Mike Kaye of NJ.com joins Tyrone to break down the Birds playoff chances.
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Best of Hunter Brody 11-06-2021

Hunter opens the show with some thoughts on the Eagles matchup with the Chargers and the Sixers/Ben Simmons situation. The show also discusses the potential benching of Carson Wentz in Indianapolis.
SPORTS
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web (11-1-2021)

Scott Kushner: Pelicans finally have the right attitude, effort — but it's just not enough. Every night reveals a new culprit. NBA Power Rankings: Heat rise to No. 1, Lakers fall from contender status, plus what to make of every team so far. Second impressions! That’s right. First impressions are...
NBA

