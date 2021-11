Having laid the biggest turd against Manchester United in El Sackico over the weekend, Tottenham Hotspur have parted ways with Nuno Espirito Santo this morning, sacking the former Wolves boss after just 4 months and 17 games (8 wins, 7 defeats) in charge. While Spurs are currently just one place below where they finished last season, the football’s been dour, to say the least, with little prospect of improvement. Only Norwich City have scored fewer than Spurs’ nine (9!) goals this season after ten rounds of games.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO