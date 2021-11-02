CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Blast near Kabul hospital kills 3, wounds 16, medics say

 6 days ago
Afghanistan Taliban fighter checks documents after an explosion Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. An explosion went off Tuesday at the entrance of a military hospital in Kabul, killing severa; people and wounding over a dozen, health officials said.(AP Photo/Ahmad Halabisaz) (Ahmad Halabisaz)

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — An explosion went off Tuesday at the entrance of a military hospital in Kabul, killing three people and wounding at least 16, health officials said.

The blast went off at the entrance to the Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan military hospital, the spokesman of the Taliban-run Interior Ministry, Saeed Khosty, wrote in a tweet. He added that special forces were at the scene.

City residents had reported two explosions in the area, of the hospital in Kabul's 10th district, along with the sound of gunfire.

Later Tuesday, Sayed Abdullah Ahmadi, the director of the nearby Wazir Akbar Khan hospital, said his facility had received three bodies and seven people who were injured in the blast.

Another nine injured were taken to the Afghanistan Emergency Hospital.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. In recent weeks, the militant Islamic State group has carried out a series of bombing and shooting attacks. IS is a rival of the Taliban, and has stepped up attacks since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in a swift military campaign in August.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

