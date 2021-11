The Miami Dolphins have their quarterback. At least for the remainder of the 2021 season. While there are still reports the Dolphins are pursing Deshaun Watson, the embattled and disgruntled Houston Texans quarterback, it finally appears some of the speculation can slow down. Head coach Brian Flores, meeting with the media on Friday, was pressed about the quarterback situation, with him agreeing that Tagovailoa, barring any injuries, is the team’s quarterback for the remainder of the 2021 season.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO