With Halloween over, we can very likely expect to start seeing people throwing up their Christmas lights within the next few weeks. In fact, and on something of a moderate side note, my sister-in-law has already started getting the decorations out (all, incidentally, while I mutter ‘bah humbug’ under my breath). – Without a doubt, however, and similar to last year, the PS5 is undoubtedly going to be one of the hottest products for the various homebrew Father Christmas’ all over the world. Like last year though, getting one is almost certainly going to represent a pretty huge challenge.

