We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. This week, Samsung announced that it is expanding “authorized care” to over 100 Best Buy locations across the US. That means, should you run into issues with your Galaxy S or even Galaxy Z device, you’ll be able to get it taken care of by an authorized party using genuine Samsung parts. No more shoddy mall kiosk repairs for me apparently.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO