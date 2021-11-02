CDC advisory panel recommends all children 5 to 11 should get Pfizer's pediatric COVID-19 vaccine

Here's the latest news and information on COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccines.

Employees with the UNC Healthcare System are under the gun to get their COVID-19 vaccine or face termination.

Tuesday is the deadline to show proof of vaccination.

More than 99 percent of workers were in compliance the morning of the deadline and the fate of about 150 staff members were hanging in the balance.

"There's no great celebration to reach 99 percent because we still have a small group that aren't compliant," said UNC Health Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Matt Ewend. "We're one great team, so if we have even one teammate who isn't going to make it, than that's upsetting for us."

UNC Health says a vaccine mandate is nothing new and there are other shots employees must get. They include:

Influenza

Tuberculosis

MMR to protect against measles, mumps, and rubella

TDAP to protect against tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (whooping cough)

There have been protests outside of Triangle hospitals against the COVID-19 vaccine policy.

Duke Hospital said nearly 100 percent of employees have complied with the requirement and less than 20 employees have walked off the job.

WakeMed is giving staffers until Nov. 12 to get the shot. More than 80 percent have already taken the step or received an exemption so far.

"The goal is not to terminate our most valuable assets, our employees. We want every opportunity to educate employees on the importance of complying with this policy," said WakeMed Health & Hospitals Spokesperson Kristen Kelly.

UNC Health said about 120 people have left the job citing the mandate.

The work now begins on recruiting new employees with some people resigning.

"It's a really difficult time to work in healthcare," said Ewend.

There is a labor shortage in this field and numerous other industries.

UNC Health plans to mobilize staff to fill vacant spots so there's no disrupt in service, especially in the critical care units.

"We're confident that we'll get through this important milestone date today without needing to close beds, or reduce procedures or turn folks away in clinics based on some gentile reshuffling of the workforce," said Ewend.

An influential U.S. advisory panel is recommending that all children ages 5 to 11 should get Pfizer's pediatric COVID-19 vaccine.

If the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agrees with Tuesday's vote, the U.S. will embark on a major expansion of vaccinations. Pediatricians are getting ready to put kid-size doses into little arms as soon as they get the final OK. Pfizer already has begun shipping millions of doses to states, doctors' offices and pharmacies.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster wants to spend the last $17 million of his COVID-19 education relief money to fully pay for anyone to go to a technical college for two years to train to enter high demand jobs. The governor's s senior education advisor and the president of the state's 16 technical colleges spoke to The Associated Press about the plan Tuesday, a day before the announcement. They say if the Legislature pays $124 million of the pandemic relief money it controls, then the program can help up to 15,000 people get training and jobs in areas like health care, manufacturing, IT and construction.

North Carolina's daily COVID-19 positivity rate jumped above 6 percent for the first time since Oct. 20.

Still the raw number of COVID-19 cases continues to trend down, with 1,214 new cases reported today--which is 126 fewer than Tuesday of last week.

Hospitalizations also continue to improve with just 1,150 people in the hospital with COVID-19 today. That's 61 fewer than yesterday and nearly 300 fewer than a week ago.

Twenty-six more people died from the virus, increasing the state's total death toll to 18,130.

An independent CDC panel is expected to vote around 4:15 p.m. on authorizing the shots for those children, but that vote is nonbinding. If the panel moves forward with the vote, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky must then sign off on the panel's recommendations.

Walensky could sign off on the recommendations as soon as Tuesday evening, meaning shots could start going into arms of those children as early as Wednesday.

The White House has purchased 65 million Pfizer pediatric vaccine doses -- more than enough to fully vaccine all American children in this age group.

Jeff Zients, the White House coordinator on COVID-19, said he didn't expect programs for vaccinating children to be "fully up and running" until the week of Nov. 8.

"We are planning on some vaccinations towards the end of this week, but the program for kids ages 5 through 11 (will) really (be) hitting full strength the week of Nov. 8," he said.

Several major pharmacy chains told ABC News they are gearing up to offer the Pfizer vaccine to 5- to 11-year-olds within days of its approval by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The U.S. reported about 101,000 child COVID-19 cases last week, marking the eighth consecutive week of declines in pediatric infections since the pandemic peak of nearly 252,000 cases in early September, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association.

The rate of pediatric hospital admissions is also declining.

Approximately 45.3% of adolescents ages 12 to 17 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to federal data.

Severe illness due to COVID-19 remains "uncommon" among children, AAP and CHA said. However, AAP and CHA continue to warn that there is an urgent need to collect more data on the long-term consequences of the pandemic on children, "including ways the virus may harm the long-term physical health of infected children, as well as its emotional and mental health effects."

The Wayne County Board of Education voted 5-2 to masks optional for students, staff, and visitors at school beginning Wednesday, Nov. 3.

The vote only impacts mask wearing during the school day. Athletic rules specific to masks will be handled in accordance with NCHSAA and any local conference guidelines.

The federal CDC order still requires that masks be worn on school buses by students and the driver.

As deadlines loom for military and defense civilians to get mandated COVID-19 vaccines, senior leaders are wrestling with the fate of tens of thousands who flatly refuse the shots or are seeking exemptions, and how to make sure they are treated fairly and equally. It could be a career-ending decision, or could trigger transfers, travel restrictions and requirements to repay bonuses.

Exemption decisions will be made by unit commanders around the world, on what the Pentagon says will be a "case-by-case" basis. That raises a vexing issue for military leaders who are pushing a vaccine mandate seen as critical to maintaining a healthy force, but want to avoid a haphazard approach with those who refuse.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported just 1,096 new COVID-19 cases Monday. The percentage of positive tests rose slightly to 5% after dropping as low as 4.1% last week.

COVID-19 hopsitalizations continue to drop, with 1,211 people currently in the hospital across the state.

Since Friday, 54 more people have died from COVID-19, for a total of 18,104 people since March 2020.

The Federal Register will publish within days the Labor Department's rule requiring private businesses with 100 or more employees to vaccinate them or test them weekly, fulfilling an announcement President Joe Biden made in September.

The Office of Management and Budget completed its required review of the emergency rule on Monday.

"On November 1, the Office of Management and Budget completed its regulatory review of the emergency temporary standard. The Federal Register will publish the emergency temporary standard in the coming days," a Labor Department spokesman said. "The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been working expeditiously to develop an emergency temporary standard that covers employers with 100 or more employees, firm- or company-wide, and provides options for compliance."

The spokesman added, "Covered employers must develop, implement, and enforce a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy, unless they adopt a policy requiring employees to choose either to get vaccinated or to undergo regular COVID-19 testing and wear a face covering at work. The ETS also requires employers to provide paid time to workers to get vaccinated and paid sick leave to recover from any side effects."

In September, Biden announced the Labor Department would draft an emergency rule compelling private companies with 100 or more employees to require vaccinations or weekly testing.

"While America is in much better shape than it was seven months ago when I took office, I need to tell you a second fact: We're in a tough stretch and it could last for awhile," the President said in a White House speech at the time.

The new emergency temporary standard will require large employers to give their workers paid time off to get vaccinated. If businesses don't comply, the government will "take enforcement actions," which could include "substantial fines" of up to nearly $14,000 per violation, according to officials.

Officials have said the standard was a "minimum" and that some companies may choose to go further, including by mandating the vaccine instead of offering a testing alternative.

The worldwide number of people who have died from COVID-19 surpassed 5 million on Monday, less than two years after the pandemic began.

The global death toll from the disease now stands at 5,000,425, according to a count kept by Johns Hopkins University. The staggering figure is believed to be an undercount due to limitations in testing and record-keeping, especially in poor countries like India. Nevertheless, COVID-19 is now the third leading cause of death globally, after ischemic heart disease and stroke.

The United States alone has recorded 745,836 fatalities, the highest of any country. Brazil and India are not far behind with tallies at 607,824 and 458,437, respectively, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Unvaccinated Durham City employees face new COVID-19 requirements starting today.

The city's mandatory testing program for unvaccinated workers went into effect Nov. 1. It requires employees to be tested for COVID-19 once a week and to report the results of the test to human resources.

"This policy is adopted to safeguard the health of our employees and their families, our customers and visitors, and the community at large," the city's policy reads.

Employees who remain unvaccinated at the end of the year must pay an extra $70 per month on their health insurance premiums beginning July 1, 2022.

Across the country, children between 5-11 years old could begin getting vaccinated against COVID-19 this week.

The CDC's vaccine advisors are set to vote Tuesday. After that, the CDC director is expected to officially recommend the vaccine.

Face coverings continue to be required in indoors across Cumberland County, including all municipalities -- Fayetteville, Hope Mills, Spring Lake, Wade, Eastover, Falcon, Godwin, Linden and Stedman.

"While trends are improving, Cumberland County remains in high transmission," said Dr. Jennifer Green, Cumberland County Public Health Director. "Children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible to be vaccinated. Face coverings remain an important tool to protect children and keeping them safe inside of schools and childcare centers and as they gather with friends and family. We anticipate that children ages 5-11 will become eligible to get vaccinated in early November, helping to continue to improve our metrics."

However, Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin issued an order Friday rescinding the mask mandate within the city limits as of midnight Monday.

"I am grateful today to announce the rescinding of the city's mask mandates," Mayor Colvin said. "This is the result of the reductions we have experienced in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. We are very thankful and appreciative to all of you for your cooperation, patience and most of all for getting vaccinated. Let's continue this positive trend and keep each other safe as we work through this challenging time."

The Town of Garner said it will join Wake County in the extension of an existing mask mandate for public places,

Knightdale, Morrisville, Rolesville and Zebulon decided to continue the current mask mandate, which requires residents to wear a face-covering while inside businesses or other public spaces.

Other Wake County municipalities, including Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs, and Wake Forest, have decided mask mandates are no longer needed.

The Wake County health department said it's still too soon to lift mask mandates . However, Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin decided the city's mask mandate would end at the end of October.

Wake County's mask mandate was set to expire Nov. 1, but Wake County Public Health explained its decision to extend the mandate by pointing to the county's level of transmission, which is tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CDC says Wake County's level of community transmission remains high, and thus the mask mandate should remain until transmission drops to moderate.

The community transmission rate is defined as the percent positivity and total number of new cases per 100,000 residents per day over a 7-day period. Wake County currently has 104 cases per 100,000 people. CDC defines "moderate" transmission as being fewer than 50 per 100,000.

Wake County's Chief Medical Officer shared that same data with all 12 municipalities earlier in the week. Garner, Knightdale, Morrisville, Rolesville and Zebulon are the only ones who agreed to keep requiring masks inside buildings, as suggested by the CDC.

This week, North Carolina averaged 2,089 new COVID-19 cases per day. That's down from 2,464 a day last week.

Two hundred eighty five more people died from the virus this week--down from 309 last week.

COVID-19 hospitalizations also continue to drop, reaching 1,335 patients in the hospital Friday.

Face coverings are no longer mandated inside all buildings in Cary. Town leaders repealed the mask mandate effective at midnight Friday morning.

Now all eyes are on Wake County. The county's mask mandate is set to expire Nov. 1, but it's unclear if county leaders will allow that to happen or extend the mandate.

That decision is expected to be announced sometime Friday.

Meanwhile, Garner and Knightdale plan to follow along with what Wake County decides, Durham has issued no update to its mask mandate, Orange County said its mandate will remain in place for the foreseeable future, and Apex and Fuquay-Varina have not required masks inside since July.