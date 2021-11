DuPont is about to make headway into markets with massive growth potential. Stocks in boring sectors like chemicals don't often surge double digits within days, but DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) proved an exception this week, soaring -- and pulling shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) along with it -- thanks to a massive deal. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, DuPont shares closed Friday up 15.6% for the week, while Rogers gained 34% this week.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO