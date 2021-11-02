San Jose City College hosted a number of events to provide information about access and accommodations and to educate the college regarding the rights of individuals with disabilities for (Dis)Ability Awareness or Accessibility Awareness month. 57 million people in the United States have been diagnosed with some kind of...
This month we celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM). There are many events taking place on each CUNY Campus to bring awareness to disability diversity, employment, accessibility and inclusion. We are proud to say that Queens College is one of the most diverse CUNY Schools and has among the highest numbers of students enrolled who identified themselves having one or more disabilities; including learning, physical, mental, and neurodiverse disabilities. With that in mind, our student and academic affairs departments have been continuously improving and evolving to meet the needs of the diverse students’ population on campus. One of the programs to highlight is the CUNY LEADS (Linking Employment, Academics, and Disabilities) Program, housed in the Center for Career Engagement and Internships. This program was established to facilitate the successful academic and career outcomes for students with disabilities who are enrolled in CUNY programs. It is important to point out that awareness, etiquette, and empathy play a huge part when interacting with someone who has a disability. To learn more about disability etiquette, please visit https://disabilityin.org/resource/disability-etiquette/
BCMW Head Start/Early Head Start is a comprehensive early education program for eligible families with children ages birth to 5 years old, including pregnant mothers. They also actively recruit children who are in foster care, are homeless, or have a suspected or diagnosed disability. HS/EHS staff will assist the family in reaching all their educational, developmental, health, and personal family goals to ensure every child receives the support they need to be ready for kindergarten.
(NASA) – October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and a team of engineers and advocates at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, is working hard to exemplify the values of diversity and inclusion. This year’s national theme, “America’s Recovery – Powered by Inclusion,” reflects the importance of...
Northwest Iowa — This is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. We talked to Lauren Livingston, who is the Communications Director for the Alzheimer’s Association’s Iowa chapter. She tells us November is a good time to have a conversation about Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer’s Association says Alzheimer’s is a type of dementia that affects...
TEMECULA – Temecula announced Tuesday, Oct. 19, its commitment to Cybersecurity Awareness Month, which is held annually in October, by signing up as a 2021 Champion and joining a growing global effort to promote the awareness of online safety and privacy. The Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champions Program is a collaborative effort among businesses, government agencies, colleges and universities, associations, nonprofit organizations and individuals committed to the Cybersecurity Awareness Month theme of “Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart.” More than ever before, technology plays a part in almost everything people do. Connected devices have been woven into society as an integral part of how people communicate and access services essential to their well-being. Despite these advances in t.
The month of October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, a month meant to stress the importance of security in an online environment. The goal of this month is to teach people the steps they can take to ensure the utmost security on the internet. “[Cybersecurity Month] is beneficial because it’s basically...
Has a bright orange wheelchair caught your attention on the way to your classes, the library or even in your dorm building?. Two students in the ephemeral arts course on campus taught by Yvonne Wu, have created their own installation art to demonstrate inaccessibility around campus by placing an old wheelchair in various locations around campus that are inaccessible spaces to those in wheelchairs.
JAY, Maine — October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, dedicated to bringing attention to the importance of staying safe and secure online. A large part of that effort is made possible through the cybersecurity workforce, but those involved in the field say there's a big need to fill positions, as the world becomes increasingly digital.
As with all aspects of our education system, the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated and widened inequities in postsecondary pathways, especially for the most underserved students. According to recent data, undergraduate college enrollment rates declined by nearly 5 percent since last year across all types of postsecondary institutions. Community colleges took the brunt of this decline, […]
Even though a COVID-19 vaccine is available for children ages 5 to 11, some parents are hesitant to get their kids the shot. The Food and Drug Administration authorization of a vaccine makes 28 million unvaccinated young children in the country suddenly eligible, with 1.1 million in Illinois. In announcing its authorization of a lower-dose shot made by Pfizer and BioNTech for the age group, the FDA said clinical trial data showed the shot was safe and prompted strong immune responses in children.
Students in Stanford University’s English program can expect to earn roughly $24,000 two years after graduating from the prestigious, private university. Just down the street, students who earn a two-year associate’s degree through Foothill College in allied health diagnostic, intervention and treatment professions can expect to make about $113,000. Philosophy...
Older adults, especially those who live in rural areas, are affected by their isolation. In Newfoundland and Labrador, 22 per cent of residents are over the age of 65. These older adults live in the sparsely populated coastal communities or in the small number of more urban centres that are scattered throughout the province.
Social isolation and loneliness negatively influence the quality of life of older adults. The rurality of N.L. threatens older adults’ ability to engage with peers, their community and the health-care system.
Arts-based programming
The combination of an aging population and the potential negative health effects caused by...
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — More than $12 million in federal relief funds for the Peralta Community College District will wipe out the debt for thousands of East Bay college students and provide additional future financial aid, the district announced Monday.
Students at the four Peralta colleges – Berkeley City College, College of Alameda, Laney College, and Merritt College – will have their student debt from the most recent three semesters dismissed with $2.77 million, with an additional $9.5 million earmarked for financial aid in future semesters. The debt forgiveness goes back to the pandemic-impacted summer of 2020.
More than 30,000 students are...
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the Child Care Stabilization Grant program, which launches on Monday with a total of $350 million in funds to give workers $1,000 bonuses that help keep childcare programs open across the state.
