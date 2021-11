Now that the Steelers’ bye week is complete, all eyes are on the Steelers traveling to the Buckeye State. Will it matter if the Browns roll out Baker Mayfield or Case Keenum against a suspect secondary? Is Najee Harris going to be able to run against a stout Browns front seven? What about the Steelers defense against the best run-team in the NFL? Get those answers and more as BTSC continues with the new weekly show surrounding all aspects of the world of fantasy football with a black-and-gold twist. Welcome to the Steelers Fantasy Football Fix. Join BTSC’s Jeremy Betz for weekly fantasy football talk as it pertains to the Pittsburgh Steelers and for success in any of your leagues.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO