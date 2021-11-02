CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Labor Watchdog to Audit Virus Effect on Mine Safety Inspections

bloomberglaw.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Labor Department’s Inspector General is auditing how the Mine Safety and Health Administration has carried out its requisite health and...

news.bloomberglaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

OSHA’s Vaccination Standard and What Businesses Need to Know

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s hotly anticipated emergency temporary standard (ETS) requires covered employers to develop, implement, and enforce either a mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policy, or a policy requiring employees to get vaccinated or undergo regular Covid-19 testing and wear a face covering. The ETS was published in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Who Pays for Workers’ Time Getting Covid Tests, Employers Wonder

OSHA’s new emergency temporary standard doesn’t require employers to pay testing fees or compensate workers for the time spent being tested, but other federal, state, and local laws may require it and business-side attorneys want clarity on what they should do. “What OSHA has actually done is not take a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Aviation Week

Inspector General Audit Finds FAA Inspection Shortcomings

The FAA is enhancing training and revising some processes to help ensure airlines are responding to issues flagged by agency inspectors and that the agency can track progress. Updates to air carrier maintenance oversight are being prompted by findings in a Transportation Department Office of... Inspector General Audit Finds FAA...
INDUSTRY
Occupational Health Safety

U.S. Department of Labor Finds Mississippi Concrete Products Manufacturer and Distributor Ignored Safety Measures

OSHA proposes $118K in penalties for Mississippi Limestone Corp. after worker’s death. An employer at a Drummonds, TN worksite ignored federal workplace requirements leading to the death of a 67-year-old worker in April 2021, an OSHA investigation found. Investigators determined the employee of Mississippi Limestone Corp., a Friars Point, Mississippi concrete products manufacturer and distributor, was trying to repair a rock hopper of a mobile concrete plant when he became engulfed in rock. OSHA cited the company for not evaluating the workplace to determine that spaces were permit-required confined spaces. Investigators also found the company failed to establish a written permit space program for workers, did not provide employees with adequate training and failed to implement an energy control program for workers conducting maintenance on the plant.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#U S Labor Department#Msha
accountingtoday.com

SEC OKs PCAOB rule on foreign audit inspections

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Friday it has approved a rule from the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board that aims to ensure the PCAOB can inspect auditing firms in other countries, especially China. The PCAOB adopted the new rule in September, after years of frustration over its inability to...
ECONOMY
theridgewoodblog.net

US Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)

Washington D.C., the administration of US President Joe Biden today announced the details of 2 policies covering more than 100 million workers in an effort to get more people in the US vaccinated against COVID-19. The first rule, issued by the US Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), applies to employers with 100 or more employees and requires them to ensure their workers are either fully vaccinated or undergo weekly testing for SARS-CoV-2, for which employers are not required to pay. The rule also requires employers to provide paid-time off for employees to get vaccinated and compel unvaccinated workers to wear a face mask while at work. Employers who willfully do not comply with the mandate could face fines of up to $14,000 per violation, with the possibility of multiple citations per business. The second rule, issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) at the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), requires all healthcare workers employed at facilities that participate in Medicaid and Medicare—approximately 76,000 facilities nationwide—be fully vaccinated, with no option for testing but allowances for medical and religious exemptions.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
bloomberglaw.com

California Set to Consider Worker Covid Shot-or-Test Mandate

California worker safety regulators are set to meet Nov. 18 to consider whether the state will adopt a version of the federal government’s Covid-19 standard for vaccination or weekly testing for employers with 100 or more workers. The state rule’s text hadn’t been released as of Monday. However, the California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
MilitaryTimes

VA has a ‘broken culture’ regarding patient safety, watchdog warns

A federal watchdog on Wednesday blasted the “broken culture” at the Veterans Health Administration in regards to patient safety and said major reforms are needed to protect the lives of vulnerable individuals who rely on the medical system. “Despite employing hundreds of thousands of qualified and dedicated clinical and support...
VIRGINIA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

DOJ Moves to Merge Challenges to Biden’s Vaccine-or-Test Rule

The multiple legal challenges to the Biden administration’s rule requiring employers to mandate Covid-19 vaccination or regular testing will be considered by a single, randomly selected appeals court, the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration notified the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation of the...
LOTTERY
csda.net

New COVID-19 Workplace Regulations and Vaccine Mandate Details Released

In recent weeks, state and federal regulators have proposed new regulations covering COVID-19 workplace safety and vaccine mandates. Below is a summary of recent developments and CSDA’s engagement. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) released its draft COVID-19 vaccine emergency regulation for employers with 100 or more employees.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spacecoastdaily.com

Attorney General Ashley Moody Takes Legal Action Against President Biden Vaccine Mandate on Florida Workers, Companies

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Attorney General Ashley Moody will take legal action to stop President Joe Biden’s unlawful vaccine mandate for workers at companies with 100 or more employees. President Biden is forcing the unlawful health policy through the U.S. Department of Labor’s OSHA. Biden’s unprecedented step of requiring millions of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy