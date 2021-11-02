CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fed’s bond-buying timeline: roaring entry, boring exit?

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – It is hardly a secret by now that the Federal Reserve is going to reduce its support for the U.S. economy soon: starting this month it will likely begin to pare its monthly asset purchases by $15 billion each month until ending them by mid-2022. That, at...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
kion546.com

Latest exit from Fed’s board gives Biden three slots to fill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Randal Quarles announced Monday that he will resign from the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors at the end of the year after completing a four-year term as the central bank’s top bank regulator, opening up another vacancy on the Fed’s influential board for President Joe Biden to fill. Quarles had served as the Fed’s first vice chair of supervision, which gave him wide-ranging authority over the banking system. In that role, Quarles oversaw a broad loosening of the financial regulations that were put in place after the 2008-2009 global financial crisis and recession.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
wtvbam.com

Fed’s Bullard says he sees two rate hikes in 2022

(Reuters) – St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard on Monday said he expects the Fed to raise interest rates twice in 2022 after it wraps up its bond-buying taper mid-year, though he said if needed the Fed could end the taper in the first quarter. “If inflation is...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Fed’s Harker says he does not expect rates to rise until taper is complete

(Reuters) – Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker said on Monday that he does not expect interest rates to rise until after the central bank is done tapering its asset purchases. “I don’t expect that the federal funds rate will rise before the tapering is complete, but we are...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Interest Rates#Inflation#Reuters#The Federal Reserve#Pare#Fed Chair#Philadelphia Fed
kfgo.com

Fed’s Evans: inflation rise is ‘temporary,’ but sees upside risk

(Reuters) – Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Monday repeated his view that the current surge in inflation is largely “temporary” and will fade as supply-side pressures get resolved, but he also sounded less convinced by that story than before. “I had expected to see more progress by...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Fed’s Bowman sees risks in housing market, flags inflation pressure

(Reuters) – Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman on Monday flagged a range of economic and financial stability risks posed by the housing market, particularly noting that rising demand and a slow pace of construction are putting upward pressure on prices. “The supply of new homes has been held back by...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

U.S. regulators focus on data, clearing, oversight in Treasury market review

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. regulators are assessing potential ways to boost the resilience of the U.S. Treasury market, including improving market data quality, increasing oversight of trading venues and introducing central clearing, according to a Treasury Department-led report published on Monday. The market for Treasury securities is the most liquid...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MySanAntonio

Quarles to exit Fed at year's end, handing another seat to Biden

Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles will step down from the central bank in the last week of December, freeing up another vacancy for President Joe Biden to fill as he considers new leaders for the U.S. central bank. The Fed announced Quarles' upcoming resignation in a statement on Monday. Quarles...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Inflation tops pandemic as investor concern: Fed report

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Concerns over higher inflation and tighter monetary policy have taken the mantle as the top concern for market participants, pushing aside the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve said Monday in its latest report on financial stability. At the same time, the semiannual report also flagged the growing...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Economy has ‘fully recovered’ from COVID pandemic: Fed's Bullard

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard argued on Monday that the United States is in "pretty good shape for economic growth" and pointed out that gross domestic product (GDP) is "above pre-pandemic levels so we already fully recovered in that sense from the pandemic and the pandemic isn't even over yet."
BUSINESS
AFP

Top Fed official says US rate hike could come by the end of 2022

The US economy may be ready for the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark borrowing rate by the end of next year, the central bank's Vice Chair Richard Clarida said Monday. The comments were the clearest signal yet that the Fed is preparing the way for further steps to contain inflation and normalize monetary policy after last week announcing it would begin cutting back its pandemic stimulus. "While we are clearly a ways away from considering raising interest rates," Clarida said he believes the "necessary conditions for raising the target range for the federal funds rate will have been met by year-end 2022." The Fed slashed the rate to zero in March 2020 to help contain the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, and then began massive monthly bond purchases to keep credit flowing to businesses and households.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy