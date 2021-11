A unique farm stay bed & breakfast in Northeast Iowa, at Little House on the Farm, guests choose from from two stand alone private renovated barns, each with an endearing history. Do you have a larger group? Reserve both for a wonderful large family or friend retreat. The Little House and the Guest Barn each sleep six. Inside you will find relaxing living spaces with unique upcycled farm items and interesting books and games. Sit outside and enjoy views from the porch. Both accommodations come equipped with a kitchenette containing everything you need to make your own meals.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO