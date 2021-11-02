CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-Air quality set to plummet in India's capital after clean spell

 6 days ago

NEW DELHI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Favourable weather conditions led to a rare drop in pollution in India's capital New Delhi, with residents last month breathing the cleanest air in at least four years but the authorities are warning that air quality is set to drop sharply in November....

