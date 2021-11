With the Advocate Sherman Hospital anesthesiologist shortage now in its third month, frustrated doctors and Elgin City Council members are voicing their concerns. "Unfortunately, things are not good at Sherman Hospital, and it pains me greatly," said Dr. Michael Seigle, a surgeon who has practiced at Sherman for 33 years. "There simply isn't enough anesthesiologists to provide care for our patients."

ELGIN, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO