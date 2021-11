The big gold pot at the end of the rainbow is within sight, and after a break, the PFL finalists have a chance at a full camp to get that cool million dollar prize. To make things even more eventful, PFL’s two most visible stars will be front and center. Kayla Harrison (11-0) blazed through the field as expected and beat Mariana Morais, Cindy Dandois and Genah Fabian to make it here and face former Invicta talent Taylor Guardado.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO