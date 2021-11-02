CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Praise Of Kate Moss’s Favourite Accessory: The Thin Useless Scarf

By Liana Satenstein
Vogue
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile I was on a recent trip down memory lane to research bicep bracelets, the archive researcher @gw2ku sent me a photo of Kate Moss wearing a metal upper arm cuff. Around her neck was another accessory synonymous with the much-maligned mid-’00s: a thin scarf. Maybe I should be more specific....

www.vogue.co.uk

goodhousekeeping.com

Heidi Klum, 48, Wears Bright Orange Underwear In New Instagram Photos

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and underwear brand Skims just partnered with Fendi for a specialty line called Fendi x Skims. And, while the line isn’t available to the public until Nov. 9, Heidi Klum got her hands on a few items early. Long outdoor runs keep her grounded and fit. ICYMI:...
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
Hello Magazine

Holly Willoughby poses in Zara knit and the cutest mini skirt

Holly Willoughby is giving us serious winter wardrobe envy. The This Morning host's stylist Danielle Whiteman shared a stunning snap in aid of Holly's latest Wylde Moon X Kirstie Le Marque collaboration on Saturday, and the 40-year-old presenter looked beautiful as ever. Rocking a thigh-skimming tweed mini skirt from Valentino...
Vogue

The Meat Dress Wasn’t Gaga’s Only Divisive Look

The world has always been a stage for Vogue’s December 2021 cover star, Lady Gaga. From towering sky-scraper platforms to spiky wearable art, she’s never been afraid to take a fashion risk. These days, she favours a glamorous Old Hollywood dress code, but avant-garde outfits defined her early career. Perhaps...
WWD

A Closer Look at Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Dune’ Press Tour Fashion

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet have become some of the biggest style stars to watch over the last few years, and their fashion during their “Dune” press tour has cemented their high-fashion credentials. Both stars have attended several events over the last month and a half for the upcoming sci-fi film wearing stylish looks from designer brands like Balmain, Vivienne Westwood, Alaïa, Haider Ackermann, Stella McCartney and more that evoke each of their respective styles. Chalamet, for one, has continued his affinity for modern suits by wearing looks in graphic patterns and fresh takes on...
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Is a Real-Life Cinderella in Bustier Dress and Disco Heels for Halloween

Paris Hilton brought princess-worthy glamour to Booby Tape’s Halloween party in Hollywood on Saturday night. The “Cooking with Paris” host donned a romantic blue minidress for the “Squid Game”-themed event. Her outfit, crafted from pale blue velvet and silk, featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette and bustier bodice accented with lace, rosettes and a ruffled skirt. Its boldest statement, however, was a massive blue bow tied on its back. Hilton, who is getting married on Nov. 11, accessorized like a true royal, wearing matching elbow-length gloves, a crystal necklace and tiara—and, briefly, a pair of sunglasses with sparkly frames. When it came to shoes,...
Footwear News

Pamela Anderson Stuns in Black Maxi Dress & Matching Pumps at Launch Party for Son’s Clothing Line

Pamela Anderson is a proud mom at The Webster in Los Angeles on Thursday. The 54-year old icon looked flawless in black maxi dress with matching pointed pumps, while she supported her eldest son Brandon Thomas Lee for the launch of his preppy clothing line called Swingers Club Capsule Collection. The brand’s pastel chinos, polo shirts, varsity jackets, and corduroy baseball caps were all on display at the party. He kept the ’90s style in the family while celebrating at the fashion boutique, with a white T-shirt, baggy light-wash jeans with a silver chain, a bright blue “Rock And Roll” trucker cap,...
Footwear News

Emily Ratajkowski Pops in Red Heels With Sleek White Midi Dress at WSJ Innovator Awards

Emily Ratajkowski brought a punch to her sleek red carpet style at the WSJ Innovator Awards in New York City on Monday. While posing outside the Awards, the model wore a white Khaite midi dress. The number featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette, as well as a twisted bodice and allover ruching. Ratajkowski kept her accessories minimal to make her look the focal point, only accessorizing with her wedding ring and a slouchy brown leather clutch — also by Khaite. For footwear, Ratajkowski gave her look a bold pop of color with deep red leather open-toed mules. The pair featured leather uppers, as well as...
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Arrives in a Striking Cutout Dress and Blue Sandals With Dwyane & Zaya Wade for Gucci’s Love Parade Show

Gabrielle Union was all Gucci and all smiles on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The actress arrived to Italian house’s latest catwalk extravaganza dubbed Gucci Love Parade, with her husband Dwyane Wade and his daughter Zaya, donning a camel-hued, long-sleeve dress with chic cutouts and a high leg slit. The 49-year old jazzed up her neutral frock, also by Gucci, with sleek silver sandals with a matching clutch. The Hollywood Walk of Fame was shut down for creative director Alessandro Michele’s star-studded runway show, with 100 looks modeled by the famous likes of Jared Leto, Macaulay Culkin, Jodie Turner-Smith, St. Vincent and Miranda...
Vogue

“Harryween” & The Problem With Boys In Dresses

Despite being exceedingly hot, charming, and charismatic, I’ve never had as many gay men in my DMs as when I posted about Harry Styles’s cover for the December 2020 issue of American Vogue. For his maiden cover story, Styles wore a variety of traditionally female garments, including skirts and dresses with tux jackets, and a Harris Reed Victoriana crinoline. I briefly mentioned Harry’s perfect breaking-wave of a quiff and dozens of men (nearly all queer to some degree) flooded my DMs. (If anyone asks, I don’t officially read them.) As straight people on Twitter bemoaned the death of masculinity, as they called for society to “bring back manly men”, the main critique from my adamantly woke messengers was that Harry was undeserving of the cover, that Harry in a dress was boring and yawnsome, and that platforming Harry Styles took something away from anyone who wasn’t already white, cis, and straight.
Vogue

Heiress Ivy Getty Walked Down The Aisle In A Mirrored Gown By John Galliano For Maison Margiela

When artist and model Ivy Getty became engaged to photographer Tobias Engel, she knew that she wanted to wear John Galliano for Maison Margiela on her wedding day. “John Galliano has always been a favourite designer, and I knew he would bring the vision of the dress I wanted to life,” Ivy explains. The 26-year-old granddaughter of Gordon Getty (the last remaining son of J Paul Getty, and a fixture of San Francisco society who helped fuel the rise of Governor Gavin Newsom and Vice President Kamala Harris), and one of the heiresses to the Getty family oil fortune said her vows on 7 November at City Hall in San Francisco, wearing a dress designed by Galliano and comprised of four layers. “The bottom layer is a full corset matched to Ivy’s skin tone with slightly padded hips to give that smaller waist. The second layer is a tulle dress cut on the bias. The third layer is a white tulle dress, which creates a kind of filtrage. And the final layer is a mirror fragment dress, which isn’t fitted but hangs like a tunic from the shoulders,” Maison Margiela creative director John Galliano explains. “Through the cracked mirror, you see the form of the body. A big percentage of the dress is real mirror, but because she has to walk in it, we created a substance that would evoke real mirror but weigh considerably less. The fragments are linked together with wire, like jewellery. Finally, we pulled beige bias-cut leather strings through the fragments to give the texture a cooler look. I didn’t want it to look too precious.”
Footwear News

Cardi B Brings Back the 2000s Wedge Boot in the Wildest Coat & a New Home

Cardi B brought back trends from the early 2000s with ease as she settled into her new home. The “WAP” rapper showed off her new house in New York on Instagram yesterday, posing in the open foyer in statement style. Her look took a wild turn in a cheetah print coat and matching beret, both teamed with a black tank top and leggings. On her feet, the look got even edgier with Cardi B’s choice of leather boots. The knee-high silhouette featured a sleeve-like fit over a 4-inch wedge heel, bearing resemblance to a sleek design from Givenchy. Titled the Shark Lock...
Footwear News

Lala Anthony Makes an Edgy Arrival in a Cutout Dress and Strappy Sandals for Her PrettyLittleThing Launch Party

Lala Anthony makes the maxi dress look edgy and chic. The “Power” actress has an affinity for fashion-forward styles, and for her latest red carpet appearance she didn’t stray. Anthony arrived at the PrettyLittleThing Edit launch party last night in Los Angeles in a black tank maxi dress that featured cutouts throughout. It comes from her curated collection of size-inclusive outfits for the fast-fashion brand, which includes a range of jumpsuits, crop tops and dresses. The entertainer sported a pair of black strappy sandals that helped to refine the outfit while still maintaining the vibe she set with the dress. When it comes...
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Models a Lacy All-White Look Ahead of Her Wedding

Come next Thursday, Paris Hilton will be a married woman. The 40-year-old reality star, who is set to wed entrepreneur Carter Reum at her late grandfather’s Bel-Air, Calif., estate, was spotted out and about with one of her beloved pooches on Friday afternoon. Hilton dressed in an all-white look that practically screamed “bride-to-be” for the outing. Smiling for photos and posing with fans, she wore a lacy white frock, Alice + Olivia’s Anaya, featuring a collar with a partial front-button closure and a tiered skirt. The “Cooking With Paris” star styled the romantic look with a pair of white leather Sergio Rossi...
Vogue

Knitted Hoods Are Officially This Season’s Cosiest Accessory

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Rainbow crochet hats were the standout homespun accessory over summer and now that winter is calling, knitted hoods are fast becoming the cosy...
Vogue

Gwyneth Paltrow Re-Wore Her Iconic Gucci Suit – With A Twist

As much as the fashion world loves all things new, newer, and newest, we can’t resist a good throwback either. Gwyneth Paltrow no doubt knew this when she slipped on a familiar red velvet suit to attend Gucci’s Love Parade fashion show in Los Angeles last night (2 November). The entrepreneur and actor famously wore the ruby-coloured suit – designed by Tom Ford for Gucci for autumn/winter 1996 – to that year’s VMAs. Louche and elegant, the ensemble is now one of Paltrow’s most iconic: right up there with the pink dress she accepted her Oscar in.
Hello Magazine

Emma Raducanu stuns in Meghan Markle's favourite brand for glowing photo

Emma Raducanu is living the ultimate jetsetter lifestyle since her US Open win, and is currently in Romania after competing in the Transylvania Open on Tuesday. The tennis player snapped a selfie in the beautiful city of Cluj-Napoca to share with her two million fans, captioning the post: "Super happy to get my first ever WTA win today." Emma looked radiant in a knitted jumper from one of Meghan Markle's favourite brands, Reiss. The Duchess is a big fan of the high street store, and is often spotted sporting their latest designs.
