WASHINGTON — The dividing line in front of the U.S. Supreme Court was both invisible and unmissable. It extended from the big wooden door peeking through marble columns, down its famous steps and all the way to First Street. On the left side, groups of people, angry and scared, protested Texas’ new law with a message that “abortion is health care.” On the right side of the invisible line, abortion opponents chanted, prayed and proclaimed that abortion is “violence.”

