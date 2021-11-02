This Is the County in the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, there have been 45,445,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metropolitan area, located in Washington, a total of 319,611 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 8,389 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 13,891 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Seattle metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Pierce County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 91,870 infections in Pierce County, or 10,685 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Pierce County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Seattle area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 101 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Pierce County, compared to 94 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 29, 2021.

