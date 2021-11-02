CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

This Is the County in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cjwzkDl00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, there have been 45,445,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metropolitan area, located in Colorado, a total of 362,650 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,724 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 13,891 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Denver-Aurora-Lakewood has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Denver metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Adams County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 75,727 infections in Adams County, or 15,233 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Adams County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Denver area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 168 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Adams County, compared to 139 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 29, 2021.

These are all the counties in Colorado where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Adams County, CO 15,233 75,727 168 837
2 Denver County, CO 13,202 91,545 135 938
3 Arapahoe County, CO 12,496 79,556 133 844
4 Douglas County, CO 12,304 40,433 92 301
5 Jefferson County, CO 11,099 63,310 160 912
6 Elbert County, CO 10,846 2,729 95 24
7 Broomfield County, CO 10,123 6,693 123 81
8 Clear Creek County, CO 8,263 775 53 5
9 Park County, CO 8,245 1,434 52 9
10 Gilpin County, CO 7,562 448 51 3

