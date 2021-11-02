CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

This Is the County in the Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cjwzhZa00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, there have been 45,445,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Grand Rapids-Wyoming metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 151,550 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,427 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 13,891 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Grand Rapids-Wyoming , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Grand Rapids metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Ottawa County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 41,440 infections in Ottawa County, or 14,590 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Ottawa County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Grand Rapids area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 178 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Ottawa County, compared to 163 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Grand Rapids-Wyoming metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 29, 2021.

These are all the counties in Michigan where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Ottawa County, MI 14,590 41,440 178 505
2 Kent County, MI 14,547 93,560 155 997
3 Montcalm County, MI 13,824 8,738 201 127
4 Barry County, MI 13,008 7,812 140 84

