This Is the County in the Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, there have been 45,445,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Grand Rapids-Wyoming metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 151,550 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,427 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 13,891 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Grand Rapids-Wyoming , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader Grand Rapids metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Ottawa County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 41,440 infections in Ottawa County, or 14,590 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Ottawa County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Grand Rapids area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 178 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Ottawa County, compared to 163 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Grand Rapids-Wyoming metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 29, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Ottawa County, MI
|14,590
|41,440
|178
|505
|2
|Kent County, MI
|14,547
|93,560
|155
|997
|3
|Montcalm County, MI
|13,824
|8,738
|201
|127
|4
|Barry County, MI
|13,008
|7,812
|140
|84
