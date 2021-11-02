CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

This Is the County in the Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cjwzd2g00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, there have been 45,445,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Corpus Christi metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 76,230 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,854 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,891 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Corpus Christi is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Corpus Christi metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Nueces County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 66,666 infections in Nueces County, or 18,493 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Nueces County than they are across all of the Corpus Christi area, however. There have been a total of 350 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Nueces County, in line with 356 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Corpus Christi metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 29, 2021.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Nueces County, TX 18,493 66,666 350 1,260
2 Aransas County, TX 10,463 2,591 267 66
3 San Patricio County, TX 10,400 6,973 425 285

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Counties With the Longest Life Expectancy

Life expectancy is one of the most important and commonly cited indicators of population health — and in the United States, life expectancy is falling at a historic rate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, life expectancy at birth declined by 1.5 years in 2020, the largest one-year decline since World War […]
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Corpus Christi, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Health
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Cities for Veterans

Whether they’ve fought in battle zones in far-off lands or stood ready to defend the nation during peacetime, veterans deserve our honor and respect.  In our divided nation, treating our veterans well is something we can agree all on. A 2018 Pew Research poll reported that 72% of Americans thought the federal budget should be […]
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

The County With the Widest Income Gaps in Every State

The United States has some of the highest levels of income and wealth inequality in the world. U.S. Federal Reserve data shows that the wealthiest 10% of Americans control $93.8 trillion, more than double the $40.3 trillion in the hands of the remaining 90% of Americans.  The income and wealth divide only appears to be […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

69K+
Followers
41K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy