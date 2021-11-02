CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temps in the mid-50s for Election Day; freeze watch in effect for parts of New Jersey

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 5 days ago

New Jersey residents should be prepared for the first frost warnings of the season later this week.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist James Gregorio says this will mainly impact the northwestern parts of the state Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A freeze watch is in effect for Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Sussex and Warren counties until Nov. 3 at 9 a.m.

Election Day will start off mostly cloudy with temperatures warming into the mid-50s by the afternoon. There is the chance for some rain showers down at the Jersey Shore.

Tonight will see clear and calm skies with the slight chance of a rain shower. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-30s. Tonight into Wednesday morning will see below freezing temperatures. Outdoor pets and some plants should be brought inside overnight.

Wednesday will see plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the mid-50s. Wednesday night will see partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 40s.

Thursday will see cloudy skies with temperatures in the low-50s. Thursday evening will still be cloudy, with a partial clearing for the overnight hours. Overnight temperatures will be in the low-40s.

