Public Health

This Is the County in the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cjwzbHE00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, there have been 45,445,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, a total of 113,638 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,616 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 13,891 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Allentown metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Northampton County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 44,377 infections in Northampton County, or 14,705 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Northampton County than they are across all of the Allentown area, however. There have been a total of 263 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Northampton County, in line with 262 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 29, 2021.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Northampton County, PA 14,705 44,377 263 793
2 Carbon County, PA 13,840 8,848 316 202
3 Lehigh County, PA 13,314 48,278 258 937
4 Warren County, NJ 11,417 12,135 238 253

