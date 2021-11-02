This Is the County in the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, there have been 45,445,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, a total of 113,638 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,616 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 13,891 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader Allentown metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Northampton County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 44,377 infections in Northampton County, or 14,705 for every 100,000 people.
A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Northampton County than they are across all of the Allentown area, however. There have been a total of 263 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Northampton County, in line with 262 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 29, 2021.
These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Northampton County, PA
|14,705
|44,377
|263
|793
|2
|Carbon County, PA
|13,840
|8,848
|316
|202
|3
|Lehigh County, PA
|13,314
|48,278
|258
|937
|4
|Warren County, NJ
|11,417
|12,135
|238
|253
Comments / 0