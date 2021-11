It's been a long wait for the parents ready to vaccinate their younger kids against covid. Now that federal authorization has been issued, hunting for a shot is the next step. In the hours after the COVID-19 vaccine was formally approved for use in younger children Tuesday, social media pages lit up with eager parents seeking appointments for their grade-schoolers. So on Wednesday morning, it didn’t take long for some parents in the Boise region to figure out that a couple of health care providers were already accepting appointments. “My kids are scheduled for Walgreens on Saturday,” one parent wrote on a Facebook page for local parents of school children. (Boone, 11/3)

