Nigerian rescue crews dug for more survivors in the rubble of a collapsed Lagos high-rise building on Tuesday, a day after the disaster killed at least 20 people and left many more trapped inside. The 21-storey building was still under construction when it fell abruptly into a pile of concrete slabs on Monday in the wealthy Ikoyi district of Nigeria's commercial capital. Rescuers said Tuesday they had recovered 20 bodies so far and managed to pull nine survivors from the wreckage, but construction workers fear dozens of their colleagues are trapped inside. "Five more bodies have been recovered, taking the death toll to 20. But the number of those pulled out alive still stands at nine," Ibrahim Farinloye of the National Emergency Management Agency told AFP.

ACCIDENTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO