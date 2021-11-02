CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Typical Temperatures, for now

By Brent Cameron
WSVN-TV
 7 days ago

A brief cooling trend started over Halloween weekend and has come to an end. Temperatures have bounced back to “seasonal levels” all across south Florida. Both our nighttime and daytime hours will continue to be mild (and just where they belong for the early part of November). These steady readings can...

wsvn.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2now.com

Forecast: Rain and colder temperatures move in later this week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – High pressure will give us another sunny and warm day with highs in the low 70s. No precipitation is expected with temperatures above normal through midweek. The rain moves in late Wednesday night into Thursday and temperatures should be colder on Friday and into the weekend.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain Shower
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Cool Start, Mostly Sunny Day Ahead

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a cool start across South Florida with temperatures mostly in the low 60s. It wasn’t as cool as Sunday morning when we woke up with lows in the upper 50s, but it still feels nice and more like Fall. We’ll enjoy another stunning day with dry conditions, low humidity, bright sunshine, and highs in the upper 70s. Due to the King Tides, some minor coastal flooding will be possible around high tide times. (CBS4) Monday night lows fall to the low to mid-60s. On Tuesday, highs will creep up by a few degrees and we’ll be close to 80 degrees. The warming trend continues Wednesday as highs climb to the low 80s. By Thursday and Friday morning we’ll wake up with lows in the upper 60s. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s with the potential for spotty showers and some storms ahead of our next cold front set to arrive this weekend. Scattered showers are possible on Saturday and then Sunday we’ll enjoy a cooler breeze with highs in the upper 70s.
MIAMI, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Warmer temperatures returning this afternoon

After a flawless weekend, we're expecting to see plenty of sunshine today with warmer temps returning this afternoon. For this morning, it's still chilly. Many spots are starting off right around 40 degrees as of 5 a.m. We'll climb all the way to the mid 70s later this afternoon, and we're expecting highs to remain in the 70s throughout this week. We stay rain free for today and tomorrow. Clouds will increase tomorrow and we'll start to see scattered rain chances return for the second half of this week. Rain chances will be in the 20-40% range Wednesday through Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
newsnet5

FORECAST: Mild temperatures this week

CLEVELAND — Skies will remain mostly clear overnight. Temperatures will cool down into the lower and middle 40s by sunrise. Tuesday stays warm with highs in the middle 60s. As a weakening cold front drops in from the north, rain chances return with a shot for isolated showers late Tuesday and early Wednesday.
CLEVELAND, OH
utv44.com

Temperatures Moderate

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Many have enjoyed the dry, cool air of recent days. We keep the dry part of the pattern and now enter a gradual warming trend. Nights will still have a chill, while days warm up above average. You'll wake Tuesday morning to lows in the middle...
ENVIRONMENT
hoiabc.com

Warmer temperatures return Monday

If you've been a fan of the warmer temperatures the last several days, you'll want to make sure to take advantage of Monday's forecast. Another round of above average temperatures with plenty of sunshine is ahead. If you forgot to turn your clocks back an hour Sunday morning, make sure...
ENVIRONMENT
NECN

Warm Temps Continue, Some Rain Possible Wednesday

Temperatures are running about 5 to 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year. But after the early sunset around 4:30 p.m., watch for temperatures to fall fast Monday evening. Overnight lows drop to the 40s for many places at the coast and south, with 30s and frost inland.
ENVIRONMENT
kxnet.com

Temperatures Will Continue to Fall This Week

It’ll be a seasonally chilly night ahead with lows down into the 20s for most and light winds. Expect above-average temperatures tomorrow as daytime highs climb into the upper 40s and 50s. Meanwhile, a strong upper-level system will approach the area, increasing cloud cover across the state through the day tomorrow. Precipitation chances will increase quickly late tomorrow night and will stick around through Wednesday morning. Most of the precipitation will fall as rain, although some changeover to snow will be possible across our northern counties as colder air wraps in. Temperatures will fall back into the upper 40s Wednesday afternoon, but colder air arrives around the backside of the system Thursday, pushing down daytime highs back into the 30s. In addition, snow showers and strong winds will develop, with perhaps the first accumulating snow areawide possible. Temperatures will remain cold Friday but will modify slightly this weekend with more chances for rain and snow Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Highs About 10 Degrees Cooler Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Thanks to a cold front, highs on Tuesday will be about ten degrees cooler than Monday in the mid-50s. A few light showers will be possible on Tuesday with a breeze out of the northeast at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with chances of rain increasing late in the day. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-50s. Rain chances increase Wednesday night into Thursday ahead of a strong storm system. Windy and wet Thursday with an 80 percent chance of showers and wind gusts of 35 miles per hour. Highs on Thursday will...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy