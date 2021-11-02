Typical Temperatures, for now

It’ll be a seasonally chilly night ahead with lows down into the 20s for most and light winds. Expect above-average temperatures tomorrow as daytime highs climb into the upper 40s and 50s. Meanwhile, a strong upper-level system will approach the area, increasing cloud cover across the state through the day tomorrow. Precipitation chances will increase quickly late tomorrow night and will stick around through Wednesday morning. Most of the precipitation will fall as rain, although some changeover to snow will be possible across our northern counties as colder air wraps in. Temperatures will fall back into the upper 40s Wednesday afternoon, but colder air arrives around the backside of the system Thursday, pushing down daytime highs back into the 30s. In addition, snow showers and strong winds will develop, with perhaps the first accumulating snow areawide possible. Temperatures will remain cold Friday but will modify slightly this weekend with more chances for rain and snow Saturday.
Comments / 0