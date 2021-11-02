CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New 'Morbius' Trailer Teases Two Major Spider-Man Villains

By Ewan Moore
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new teaser trailer for Spider-Man spinoff Morbius has arrived, and it seems our vampiric antihero is part of a much larger universe. Morbius stars Jared Leto as Doctor Michael Morbius, a brilliant scientist whose attempts to cure his rare blood disease transform him into a “living vampire”. Morbius has tangled...

Related
IGN

Spider-Man: No Way Home: Two More Classic Villains Confirmed to Return

Marvel has been teasing multiple villains for Spider-Man: No Way Home since the first official trailer for the movie back in August. Now, thanks to the latest issue of Empire Magazine, we've learned that two more classic Spider-Man villains are joining the roster to face off against Tom Holland's Spider-Man.
MOVIES
411mania.com

Morbius Shows Off His Transformation In New Trailer

Morbius is coming in January, and a new trailer for the Spider-Man Universe film reveals more story details and a look at the titular character’s vampiric visage. Sony Pictures released the trailer for the comic book adaptation, which you can check out below. The trailer goes over the story beats...
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Villains News & Spidey’s Future, Wheel Of Time Trailer Reaction, Ghosts & Haunted Places Movies For Halloween | Daily COG

Spider-Man: No Way Home Villains News & Spidey’s Future, Wheel Of Time Trailer Reaction, Ghosts & Haunted Places Movies For Halloween | Daily COG. Listen And Subscribe On: Apple Podcasts |Spotify |SoundCloud | Stitcher | Google Play. The Daily Cup of Genre (DailyCOG) is the preeminent podcast of LRM’s Genreverse...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Promo Spot For Jared Leto's MORBIUS Teases a New Trailer Coming Tomorrow

Sony Pictures has released a vignette for its upcoming Marvel film Morbius. The promo features Jared Leto discussing his character in the film and also offers up a bit of new footage. It also announces that there’s a new full trailer for the film that is going to drop tomorrow! So, that gives us something to look forward to seeing.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Morbius Featurette: Jared Leto Is The Latest Spider-Man Villain To Get His Own Movie

It's been almost two years since the first teaser trailer for "Morbius" dropped, and now, Jared Leto is here in a new featurette to remind you that, yes, this movie still exists. Based on the Marvel Comics character, Morbius, the Living Vampire, "Morbius" is the latest addition to Sony's shared universe of Spider-Man characters.
MOVIES
cgmagonline.com

Dark Morbius Featurette Teases Tomorrow’s Trailer Release

Sony Pictures has released a new featurette for its upcoming Morbius film, featuring Oscar-winner Jared Leto talking about his titular character. The film is set to hit theatres on January 28, 2022. Leto speaks about his experience playing the role of Dr. Michael Morbius, which, as he notes, is the...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Morbius: Second Trailer Teases Huge Marvel Multiverse Connection

The universe is all coming together. Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is already shaping up to be a groundbreaking event because of the multiverse. We're now fully aware that Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' respective universes are about to collide to create potential crossovers we never thought would actually happen which of course will kick off this December in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Andrew Garfield Says Making ‘Spider-Man’ Was ‘Heartbreaking’: Focus Was on Money Over Soul

Andrew Garfield shot to international stardom playing the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s beloved web-slinger in “The Amazing Spider-Man” in 2012, and then reprising the role in the 2014 sequel. Until then, he was mostly an indie character actor, starring in films like “Never Let Me Go” and “The Social Network.” While featuring in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is certainly a tony role for any up-and-coming actor, Garfield recently got candid about his experiences starring in the Sony films in an interview with The Guardian. “I got my heart broken a little bit,” the American-British actor said. “I went from being a naive...
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Teaser Finally Shows Off Green Goblin

We’re just over a month away from the theatrical release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the anticipation is beginning to physically hurt me. Tom Holland’s wall-crawler will face his biggest challenge yet, when a spell gone horribly wrong tears open the multiverse and throws our hero into fights with enemies from past lives. The movie’s first teaser confirmed Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, while hinting at a handful of other villains. Now, the No Way Home poster has landed - and it finally confirms the classic villain we’ve all been waiting to see.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man Fights Morbius In New Marvel Preview

Spider-Man battles Morbius, the Living Vampire in a new Amazing Spider-Man #98 preview from Marvel Comics. Both characters are on the top of Marvel fans' minds after trailers for the upcoming films Spider-Man: No Way Home and Morbius. Readers can find both in the pages of this new Amazing Spider-Man issue, though it isn't the Spider-Man they know best. Ben Reilly, Peter Parker's clone, has taken over the Spider-Man mantle once again and is working for the Beyond Corporation. Despite having Beyond Corporation's backing and training from the Daughters of the Dragon, Ben still got bit by Morbius. Now he's on the living vampire's trail.
COMICS
AFP

Marvel's 'Eternals' tops N.America box office despite mixed reviews

Marvel's new superhero film  "Eternals" took in an estimated $71 million this weekend to top the North American box office, a strong pandemic-era opening if a bit below expectations, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday. Written and directed by Chloe Zhao, fresh off her best-director Oscar win for "Nomadland," the film faced some of the worst reviews of any Marvel film -- the only one to draw a "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes -- but has fared well overseas, taking in an impressive $91 million. Led by actors Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan, "Eternals" tells the tale of an immortal race of aliens who emerge from several millennia in hiding to save the Earth from the evil Deviants. With "Eternals" gobbling up the biggest chunk of box office pie for the Friday-through-Sunday period, previous leader "Dune" dropped to a very distant second place, at $7.6 million.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Ice Cube Will No Longer Star in Sony’s ‘Oh Hell No’ After Declining Covid Vaccine — Report

Actor and rapper Ice Cube has parted ways with Sony’s upcoming comedy “Oh Hell No” after he declined a request from the film’s producers to get vaccinated for Covid-19. The Hollywood Reporter first revealed the news. IndieWire has reached out to Ice Cube’s representatives for comment. The comedy is directed by Kitao Sakurai (“Bad Trip”), and also stars Jack Black, who serves as a producer on the film alongside Roz Music and Matt Tolmach (“Venom: Let There Be Carnage”). The synopsis per Deadline says the story “follows Sherman (Black), who falls in love with Will’s (Cube) mom, who has only one thing...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Eternals’ Soaring to $69.5 Million Opening Weekend

Marvel’s “Eternals” will easily top the domestic box office this weekend. The film took in $30.7 million on Thursday night previews and Friday showings from 4,090 screens, on its way to a projected three-day haul of $69.5 million. Should that estimate hold, “Eternals” will score the fifth-best opening weekend during the pandemic era, behind Universal’s “F9: The Fast Saga” ($70 million), Marvel’s own “Black Widow” ($80.3 million) and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ($75.3 million) and reigning champion “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” ($90 million). However, “Eternals” is coming in a bit shy of earlier industry projections, which had...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Eternals’ Reigns Supreme With $71 Million Debut

“Eternals” soared to the top of the weekend box office chart, buoyed by mania for all things Marvel. But its $71 million debut fell just shy of more bullish projections, which had the superhero film debuting to $75 million to $80 million. That’s a sign, perhaps, that the iffy reviews muted “Eternals'” results or a signal that the underlying intellectual property, the story of a group of god-like extraterrestrials, didn’t have the resonance of other comic book adaptations. Marvel has successfully introduced lesser-known heroes, such as the Guardians of the Galaxy, to movie fans and spawned successful franchises with them,...
MOVIES
