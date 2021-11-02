CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Mayfair's hottest hotel is back and better than ever

By Mark C. O’Flaherty
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the things I love most in a hotel is a good, old fashioned, sweeping pointer indicator. You know, those semi-circular dials above lift doors, with a single sculpted wand that illustrates, in real time, ascent and descent. They are the stuff of cartoons, farce and gangster movies, and everywhere...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
tatler.com

Guess who’s back? Mayfair hotspot Langan’s with a bang

Last night, Langan’s was officially relaunched. Mayfair’s famous brasserie was the very crux of London’s buzzing 1970s social scene – a haven for aristocrats, rock stars and the beautiful people of its day. It’s where Mick Jagger celebrated his birthday in the upstairs Venetian room and Anna Ford and former Tatler editor Mark Boxer – who were having an affair – would take lunch. Now, after closing in 2019, the doors have been flung back open by new owners Graziano Arricale and James Hitchen following a glamorous reimagining. VIPs arrived in their droves, from Sir Rod Stewart and an off-duty Penny Lancaster to Lady Mary Charteris and Chloe Delevingne. Mark Ronson, fresh off the plane from LA, spun the decks as the glitterati drank Delamotte Brut NV Champagne and Gypsy Martinez cocktails between mouthfuls of truffle croque monsieurs and mini lobster rolls.
FOOD & DRINKS
Robb Report

Karl Lagerfeld’s Former Vacation Villa in the French Riviera Is Now Available to Rent

Few will ever live a life of luxury like the late, great Karl Lagerfeld. You can at least vacation like him, though. Villa La Vigie, the fashion icon’s former holiday house in Cote d’Azur, France, is now available to rent through Edge Retreats. And, naturally, the opulent property is big enough that you can bring along your entire style-savvy clique. Because Lagerfeld was once the creative director of Chanel, Fendi and his own eponymous fashion label, it’s hard to think of the driven multi-hyphenate doing anything other than working prior to his death in 2019. Whether or not that was the case,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
downtownny.com

The Hotel Bar That’s Great For Pretending You’re At Work Is Back

Alert to Downtown drinkers: one of Lower Manhattan’s most coveted hotel bars is back and ready to catch you a little after-work (or maybe even a during-work) buzz. Pre-pandemic, Recreation (inside the Moxy NYC Downtown at 26 Ann Street) was reputed for the ideal setup that enabled some afternoon laptop work before transitioning into DJs, live music, skeeball and a few Ketel One cucumber mint vodkas after 5 (or whenever your drink o’clock begins).
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
David Hockney
Person
Joël Robuchon
architecturaldigest.com

Mexico City’s Hottest Hotels

Considering that Mexico City ranks as one of the largest metropolises in the world—it’s the biggest in North America to start—high-end hotels in town have historically been in short supply. “Mexico City used to have mostly a lot of dreary three- and four-star properties that catered to business travelers, but...
LIFESTYLE
Sourcing Journal

Stuntwoman Sarah Lezito Fronts G-Star Raw’s New Campaign

A video showing Hollywood stuntwoman Sarah Lezito popping wheelies and spinning donuts is part of a new campaign promoting G-Star Raw’s denim. The Dutch denim brand tapped the adrenaline junkie to showcase the durability and strength of its latest archive-inspired designs in a video filmed at G-Star Raw’s headquarters in Amsterdam’s Zuid-Oost industrial area. In the clip, Lezito rides a G-Star Raw-branded motorcycle while outfitted in the brand’s Kafey skinny jeans, a new hybrid style that combines Western and motorcycle inspirations. The high-waisted jean features higher-placed pockets to ensure “ease of access whilst cruising on the motorcycle,” the brand describes. With two decades of riding experience, Lezito is widely considered the “best stunt woman in the world,” G-Star Raw stated. She recently served as Scarlett Johansson’s body double in “Avengers 2.” The edgy campaign follows another Hollywood partnership. In September, G-Star Raw’s Snoop Dogg campaign  showcased the rapper’s custom-made version of his single “Say it Witcha Booty” alongside a video dedicated to “backside appreciation.” To promote the campaign, G-Star devoted its website to the debut track. Content also included a short clip of the rapper addressing consumers, along with his top fashion picks: a denim chore jacket, bucket hat and cargo pant.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Mick Jagger, 78, Looks Better Than Ever Before Vegas Show On New World Tour — Pics

Mick Jagger has been out and about in Las Vegas, exploring the city ahead of The Rolling Stones’ No Filter Tour. See the snaps!. Sir Mick Jagger has returned to Sin City for The Rolling Stones‘ No Filter Tour. The rock legend, who is a father-of-eight, took to Instagram on November 6 to share a series of snaps of himself as he took in the sights of Las Vegas ahead of the band’s performance at the Allegiant Stadium later that night. He was seen visiting Fremont Street and The Neon Museum before heading out of town to experience the magic of the Nevada desert. “Seeing the sights of Las Vegas….see you at the show tomorrow! #nofiltertour #rollingstones #allegiantstadium,” he captioned the post.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Diamonds#Brasserie Z Del#Selfridges
Thrillist

Carl’s Jr. Has a Thicker Than Ever Halloween Surprise

Carl’s Jr. is dropping a special treat for fans in LA this Halloween weekend. The popular El Diablo Thickburger will be resurrected for fans for one weekend only. The chain’s Thickburger features a charbroiled Angus thick patty with jalapeno poppers, pepper-jack cheese, fiery habanero sauce, bacon strips, and sliced jalapenos on a fresh-baked bun.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Highsnobiety

Sock Sneakers Are Healthier Than Ever & Here's Proof

Now more than ever, sneakerheads want to be comfortable. With advents like Nike Flyknit and adidas Primeknit, kicks are cozier than they've ever been, and brands are pushing the limits when it comes to new technology. With the rise of knitted textiles in the sneaker industry, sock-like fits are in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Teen Vogue

Street Style Is Back Stronger Than Ever After a Two-Year Pause

The past couple of years might have changed fashion as we used to know it, but street style is now back in full force. There’s no denying the power fashion holds, and fashion shows in particular are known to make ripples across industries. Just this week, Gucci shut down the whole of Hollywood Boulevard to hold its star-studded Love Parade show, with even more stars in attendance — almost all of them wearing Gucci, of course. But when the coronavirus pandemic started, fashion was one of the industries where the changes were most felt, especially when it came to shows like Gucci’s.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Saudi's Hottest New Luxury Hotel Openings

In August 2021, Saudi Arabia announced the resumption of international tourism e-visas, allowing travelers to explore this fascinating, untouched destination. Since reopening, leisure travelers are making plans to experience Saudi’s tranquil beaches, engage with native nature and wildlife up close and explore the country’s deep-rooted heritage among its beloved and bustling cities.
TRAVEL
goodhousekeeping.com

Heidi Klum, 48, Wears Bright Orange Underwear In New Instagram Photos

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and underwear brand Skims just partnered with Fendi for a specialty line called Fendi x Skims. And, while the line isn’t available to the public until Nov. 9, Heidi Klum got her hands on a few items early. Long outdoor runs keep her grounded and fit. ICYMI:...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy