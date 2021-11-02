City voters head to the polls

A cold and rainy autumn day marked the last few hours of Virginia’s gubernatorial contest on Tuesday as in-person voting took place across the state and Democrats hoped to preserve their control of the governor’s mansion.Supporters of the state’s former governor and current Democratic gubernatorial nominee, Terry McAuliffe, appeared cautiously optimistic. The state has trended reliably blue in recent years, and a surge in early voting is expected to boost Mr McAuliffe’s chances.Still, the final results are expected to be tight, as polling has shown Republican Glenn Youngkin gaining support in the race’s final days; a FiveThirtyEight polling average...
Comments / 0