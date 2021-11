According to a bunch of people on the internet, Saturday, November 6th is also known as National Nachos Day. It's a day to celebrate the greatest food of all time!. Apparently, my love of nachos began in the womb. My mom says that all of her cravings when she was pregnant with me were salty foods, like chips and French fries, and Mexican food. They were drastically different when she was pregnant with my brother a couple of years later. With him she craved sweets, like donuts and candy. Those cravings have carried over to both of us in our adult lives.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO