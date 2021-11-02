4WARN Forecast: First Frost & Freeze of the Season

This evening will be dry across the area with increasing clouds. Ahead of a front that arrives early Tuesday, easterly winds will pick up in and near the Cascade foothills and a Wind Advisory is in effect for these locations like North Bend, Enumclaw, Monroe through tonight where these Cascade gap winds could top 40mph in gusts. Elsewhere, it could be breezy but winds won’t be as strong this evening. Rain arrives early Tuesday and expect a blustery and soggy morning commute. Southerly winds will buffet the area with wind gusts over 30mph to start the day, with stronger gusts across the coast and north where a Wind Advisory is up for Tuesday for gusts over 40mph in areas north/west of Everett and at the coast. Rain will taper to off-and-on downpours after the morning drive and there could be a stray thunderstorm too on Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be around 50.

EVERETT, WA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO