Students in England are set to receive clearer information about the cash gap that parents may need to plug alongside their loans.Minister of State for Universities Michelle Donelan has agreed to improve official student finance information on maintenance loans for students in England, MoneySavingExpert said.The move comes after MoneySavingExpert founder Martin Lewis wrote a formal letter requesting this in June.Mr Lewis’s letter highlighted an implicit “parental contribution” built into the student finance system – and it argued that this needs to be made explicit.Students’ loans are reduced, often by thousands of pounds, due to family income, and parents may need to...

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO