Midland, TX

Are You A Masked Singer Fan? The TOUR Is Coming To Midland!

By Leo
 6 days ago
Calling all masked singer fans in the Permian Basin! Yep, the Masked Singer National Tour 2022 is coming to Midland at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center. I love this show. And, now we can see it on stage here in West Texas. Let's start chanting "Take it Off, take it...

Midland, TX
Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

