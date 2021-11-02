Are You A Masked Singer Fan? The TOUR Is Coming To Midland!

Tomorrow morning on the show--Gwen and Gunner are looking for restaurants that are open in West Texas for Thanksgiving. Not that we advocate people working on a holiday, mind you... But since I'm not from West Texas and we have no family here-we'd like to go somewhere for a nice dinner if that's possible. Not only because it's Thanksgiving, but because it's also my wife's birthday on the 25th. So taking her somewhere special would be great! I know that traditionally, Cracker Barrel is open on Thanksgiving--and while I love them and have gone there on this holiday before, I'm looking to try something different this year.

WEST, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO