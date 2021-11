Protect your iPhone 13 and the environment when you go for the CASETiFY Custom Phone Case for iPhone 13. This cool iPhone case features military-grade drop protection up to 6.6 feet. That’s due to the qítech™2.0 shock-absorbing material that reduces shocks by 95%. What’s more, you get protection from all angles thanks to the lifted camera ring and a raised bezel. Then, the sides are bendy, while the sturdy backplate provides an ideal grip. Even better, this case supports wireless chargers and works with 5G. Plus, this sustainable gadget relies on 65% recycled and plant-based materials. It also incorporates upcycled phone cases, making good use of post-consumer waste. Moreover, the DEFENSIFY antimicrobial coat removes 99% of bacteria, keeping you healthy. Furthermore, the Custom Phone Case for iPhone 13 is also compatible with older iPhone models. Finally, available in a rainbow of colors, this case fits your style.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO