Livestream shopping—wait! You’ve read a million articles on the next big thing in social commerce. Still in its infancy in America, livestream shopping is already making retailers and social media companies rethink their digital-shopping strategies. Facebook has its live shopping event series (which it extended for the holidays). Even Albertsons partnered with a short-form video platform. But why hasn’t livestream shopping, expected to be an $11 billion industry by the end of 2021, taken off in the US the way it has in China?

INTERNET ・ 7 DAYS AGO