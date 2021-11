Google launched the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with a whole bunch of improvements over the Pixel 5. Both phones pack Google’s custom Tensor SoC and feature a revamped camera setup with fresh hardware. Google has also gone for a bold design on the Pixels this time, giving the phones a unique look. You can read more about our thoughts in our Pixel 6 Pro review. Along with the new hardware, Google said that it would provide at least 5 years of software updates to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, making them more future-proof than all other Android devices in the market. Speaking of future-proofing, the Pixel 6 series also packs Samsung’s Exynos 5123 modem for 5G support. However, not all Pixel 6 models offer the same 5G capabilities.

