We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. In the lead-up to the full reveal of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, one of the retail listings that leaked gave us the impression that Google’s new phones would support both fingerprint and face unlock options. In an image showcasing the new “Security” page of Pixel phones with Android 12, a section labeled “Face and Fingerprint Unlock” could be seen and had us excited to have multiple options to get past the lockscreen. However, now that both phones are here, we have the unfortunate pleasure of telling you that face unlock did not make the cut.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO