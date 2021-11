We humans are, as a species, creatures of habit. We thrive on routine, on planning ahead, knowing what’s coming. As sure as Christmas is Christmas, we expect the next Far Cry, Call of Duty, Battlefield, Forza, or Pokemon to drop year on year. When there are gaps in the supply chain we feel them. We pretend we want to wait a year while whichever multi-billion dollar corporation fine-tunes its latest annual release, but really we just want the comforting embrace of the Known. Perhaps no other franchise outside of FIFA can promise that feeling as well as Just Dance can. And with Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft prove once again that they are the kings and queens of consistency.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO