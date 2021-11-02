CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'People are dying!' Fury in community after building collapse

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least five people have died after a...

KESQ

At least 5 dead after multi-story building collapses in Lagos, Nigeria

At least five people have died after a building with more than 20 stories collapsed in an upmarket area of Nigeria’s economic hub, Lagos, on Monday, authorities said. The building, located on Gerald Road in the city’s affluent Ikoyi neighborhood, is a construction site for luxury apartments. It is unclear how many were inside when it fell, but people were feared to be trapped.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wenatchee World

Rescuers search for survivors after Lagos building collapse kills six

LAGOS, Nigeria — Rescuers on Tuesday dug through rubble searching for survivors a day after a luxurious high-rise building collapsed while under construction in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, as officials put the death toll at six and scores were reported missing. Emergency services used earth moving equipment to lift chunks...
HEALTH SERVICES
kfgo.com

Nigeria races to find survivors as 22 die in building collapse

LAGOS (Reuters) – Rescuers in Nigeria on Wednesday raced to find survivors, two days after a high-rise building under construction collapsed and trapped scores of people in the commercial capital Lagos, as the death toll rose to 22, an emergency official said. Anxious family members and large crowds gathered near...
PUBLIC SAFETY
