Introducing: Andreas Leknessund

By Daniel Ostanek
 6 days ago
This season, Andreas Leknessund added his name to what is now an ever-growing list of riders taking the step from Norwegian ProTeam Uno-X to the WorldTour level. The 22-year-old Norwegian followed his compatriot Tobias Foss – who had jumped to Jumbo-Visma in 2020 – by switching to Team DSM, where...

Cyclingnews

Team Qhubeka development squad will continue in 2022

The Team Qhubeka development squad will continue to race in 2022 despite continued uncertainty over the WorldTour Qhubeka-NextHash team. The news over the future of the Continental team was confirmed by the management on Saturday evening after Cyclilngnews had learned that the team were in the process of filling spots on the roster for next season.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Introducing: Miriam Vece

The UCI Track Champions League will kick off with 72 of the world’s best track cyclists - 36 male and 36 female - from 30 nations in Mallorca on November 6. Italy's Miriam Vece, 24, will be one of the 18 athletes competing in the women's Sprint events alongside Lea Friedrich from Germany, who won three gold medals at the recent Track World Championships, Olympic gold medalist Kelsey Mitchell (Canada), keirin gold medalist Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands), and Tokyo sprint silver medalist Olena Starikova (Ukraine).
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Iserbyt dominates muddy Koppenbergcross

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Julian Alaphilippe to focus on Ardennes Classics rather than Tour of Flanders in 2022

Julian Alaphilippe has intimated that he will miss the Tour of Flanders in 2022 in order to focus on the Ardennes Classics. The world champion raced Dwars door Vlaanderen and the Ronde this year before going on to win La Flèche Wallonne and place second at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, but he believes that he spread himself too thinly by trying to be competitive on the cobbles as well as in the Ardennes.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Mathieu van der Poel set to make cyclo-cross return in mid-December

Mathieu van der Poel will reportedly be the last man of cyclo-cross's 'big three' riders to kick off his season, waiting until mid-December to start racing again. The Dutchman, who has taken almost a month off the bike following the end of the road season at Paris-Roubaix, where he finished in third place behind winner Sonny Colbrelli, is set to ride a limited cyclo-cross programme of ten to twelve races this season, according to Het Nieuwsblad.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Team BikeExchange sign double U23 Vuelta a Colombia winner Jesús David Peña

Two-time U23 Vuelta a Colombia winner Jesús David Peña will step up to the WorldTour with Team BikeExchange in 2022 after signing a two-year contract with the team. “I am so excited; I am going to join a WorldTour team which has always been my dream. Doing it with GreenEdge Cycling, which I have always followed, it makes it even more special,” Peña said in a statement released by BikeExchange on Monday.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews

