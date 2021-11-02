Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday: Tux, Petunia & Wisteria

It’s Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Tux, Petunia and Wisteria—just three of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

First we have Tux.

Tux is a retriever mix.

This playful pup does well with other dogs and children.

He is very curious and loves to be loved.

Tux is still a puppy so training is necessary but he’s learning well already.

If you would like more information on Tux you can contact the Cherryland Humane Society.

Next we have Petunia.

Petunia is a pitbull terrier mix.

She’s good with kids but would prefer to be the only dog in the house.

She is playful, loving and gets excited easily.

She would do well with someone who is home frequently as she has some separation anxiety.

If you would like you meet Petunia, contact Lake County Animal Control.

Lastly we have Wisteria.

Wisteria is a domestic medium-hair who gets along well with other cats, dogs, and children.

She’s a quieter cat and can be a little shy.

She likes to spend her time looking out the window and smelling the cool air.

She was found as a stray and can be a little nervous around new things and people.

If you would like to meet Wisteria, you can contact Lake County Animal Control.

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. for more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families of their own!