CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday: Tux, Petunia & Wisteria

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f7PHT_0cjwldga00

It’s Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Tux, Petunia and Wisteria—just three of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

First we have Tux.

Tux is a retriever mix.

This playful pup does well with other dogs and children.

He is very curious and loves to be loved.

Tux is still a puppy so training is necessary but he’s learning well already.

If you would like more information on Tux you can contact the Cherryland Humane Society.

Next we have Petunia.

Petunia is a pitbull terrier mix.

She’s good with kids but would prefer to be the only dog in the house.

She is playful, loving and gets excited easily.

She would do well with someone who is home frequently as she has some separation anxiety.

If you would like you meet Petunia, contact Lake County Animal Control.

Lastly we have Wisteria.

Wisteria is a domestic medium-hair who gets along well with other cats, dogs, and children.

She’s a quieter cat and can be a little shy.

She likes to spend her time looking out the window and smelling the cool air.

She was found as a stray and can be a little nervous around new things and people.

If you would like to meet Wisteria, you can contact Lake County Animal Control.

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. for more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families of their own!

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Grant Me Hope: Kandlyn

One of Kandlyn’s favorite activities combines her love of games and sports. It’s called Jackpot Football, and Kandlyn especially enjoys playing it with her friends. Kandlyn loves football and basketball and wants to attend sporting events with her future forever family. She also enjoys coloring and making artwork. Kandlyn must enjoy watching “Vampire Diaries” since her dream destination is Hollywood, where she wants to meet famous people from that television show. Kandlyn loves playing outside, and in quieter times, she enjoys reading. When she gets older, Kandlyn wants to become a police officer. If she had three wishes, Kandlyn would want lots of money so she can buy things for her sisters. She’d also want to be adopted. Once she finds her forever family, Kandlyn wants to watch movies and spend time with them “hanging out.”
PETS
9&10 News

Lost Village Pierogi Returns to Traverse City for Polish Fest

Traverse City welcomed their fourth pop-up Polish Food Festival on Sunday. Lost Village Pierogi hosted the event, continuing their popular pop-up visits. The restaurant first began in Grand Rapids, before permanently relocating to downtown Petoskey. Customers were lined up early, ready to grab everything from pierogis to kielbasas. Co-owner Michael...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tux#Cat#Mtm
9&10 News

Local Church Gives Back To Michigan Schools, Donates Free Shoes To Kids

Thrive Church in Mount Pleasant visited Mecosta Elementary School on Friday. The church visits schools throughout Central Michigan to give away brand new shoes to kids. “Today we’re here to do the Shoe Project, which is one of our favorite days of the year,” said Dave Shephard, Lead Pastor at Thrive Church. “We get to bless these kids with a brand new pair of shoes, to help show them a little bit of love.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Friday Sessions: Dan Hall Performs “Michigan”

For this week’s Friday Sessions, we have the multi-talented Dan Hall. He’s a musician who travels to schools and makes songs with the students right there on the spot!. His friend, Professor Spira, decided to add a trombone to the mix… creating a song that will be in your head all weekend.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Iron Fish Distillery Bringing Back Basecamp Experience This Winter

Businesses are preparing for winter, and for Iron Fish Distillery, that means bringing back a familiar sight. During the pandemic, restaurants added outdoor seating to continue operating despite restrictions. Iron Fish Distillery used tents, and they became so popular that they’ve decided to bring back the experience known as Basecamp.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
9&10 News

Light The World in Teal for Alzheimers Awareness Month

Tonight, buildings across the world, including all 50 states, will “go teal” as part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s 8th annual Light the World in Teal campaign. They will be illuminated in teal, AFA’s Alzheimer’s awareness color, to raise Alzheimer’s awareness and show support for the millions of people affected by Alzheimer’s disease.
ADVOCACY
9&10 News

Northern Michigan in Focus: The Wolf and The Willow

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, author Bob Downes will be giving a free talk at the Traverse City Public Library about first contact between European explorers and Native Americans. The talk is based around his newest book, “The Wolf and the Willow.”. Corey Adkins gives you a preview of what you...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy