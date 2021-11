Microsoft Teams is a commercial product companies pay a lot for, so the company can not get away with the poor audio quality often found in free products. With the rise of virtual meetings and hybrid work becoming the new norm, the quality of calling and meeting experiences on Teams becomes that much more important. In a blog post Microsoft expanded on the ongoing improvements to Teams audio and video quality, through user-facing features and settings, to cutting-edge codecs and AI, in an effort to achieve new levels of clarity and reliability.

