Safe Kids Kansas is reminding families to stay safe this Halloween. The organization say that on average, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a vehicle and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year. Drivers need to slow down and be extra alert, especially in neighborhoods, as there will be more children on the streets and sidewalks. Parents are also advised to review safety rules with your kids before they leave the house.

