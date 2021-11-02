CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piqua, OH

Greenville woman killed in I-75 crash near Piqua

 6 days ago
PIQUA — A Greenville woman was killed after crashing into a semi on I-75 near County Road 25-A Tuesday morning.

Sharon Snyder, 64, was driving north on I-75 when troopers said she made an abrupt lane change into the path of a semi around 5:40 a.m.. Snyder died at the scene.

The driver of the semi was identified as Raymond Harper, 53, of Michigan. He was not hurt.

The northbound lanes of I-75 at the crash site were closed for at least three hours while the investigation happened.

