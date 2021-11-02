CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'Misfire' takes a hard look at nepotism, fraud and corruption in the NRA

interlochenpublicradio.org
 6 days ago

The National Rifle Association is in a bit of trouble. The New York state attorney general sued to dissolve the organization that's at the center of the gun lobby. The NRA is a nonprofit accused of diverting money from its charitable mission. Our colleague, Tim Mak, has been investigating where some...

www.interlochenpublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
wvxu.org

In 'Misfire,' NPR investigative reporter Tim Mak uncovers the NRA's downfall

The National Rifle Association has been a power player in national politics for decade, but it's roiled in controversies of its own making in recent years. NPR Washington Investigative Correspondent Tim Mak's four-year investigation of the NRA reveals the group's slow decline. He scours thousands of pages of never-before-publicized documents and cultivates dozens of confidential sources inside the NRA's orbit to uncover corruption in his new book "Misfire: Inside the Downfall of the NRA."
CINCINNATI, OH
York Dispatch Online

Misfired fraud bounty reveals GOP’s ‘big lie’

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is one of the many conservative office-holders pushing the fiction that voter fraud cost Donald Trump reelection. He doesn’t really believe this but, like many Republicans echoing this lie, his servility to the former president surpasses any sense of public service or decency. How can...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Lapierre
Person
Steve Inskeep
Seattle Times

Cheney’s consultants are given an ultimatum: Drop her, or be dropped

WASHINGTON — A prominent Washington lobbyist close to Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, is warning Republican political consultants that they must choose between working for Rep. Liz Cheney or McCarthy, an ultimatum that marks the full rupture between the two House Republicans. Jeff Miller, the lobbyist and a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nepotism#Gun Control#Corruption
mediaite.com

73 Percent of Biden Voters Want Pilot Who Said ‘Let’s Go Brandon!’ to be ‘Punished’ — And 39 Percent Want Him Fired

According to a new poll, a whopping 73 percent of Biden voters want punishment meted out to the Southwest Airlines pilot who punctuated a flight with the phrase “Let’s go Brandon!”. For the uninitiated, the “Let’s go Brandon!” trend originated when some NASCAR fans at Talladega chanted “Fuck Joe Biden”...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vanity Fair

A Special Grand Jury In Georgia Could Be the Latest Splitting Headache for Trump

The criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, part of his larger crusade to invalidate Joe Biden’s win at the time, appears to be gaining steam. Fani Willis, the Atlanta D.A. leading the inquiry, is expected to soon convene “a grand jury dedicated solely to the allegations of election tampering,” the New York Times reported Saturday, though the decision isn’t yet finalized. The news is the latest development in the investigation against Trump and his allies, which has been quietly moving forward since Willis opened it in February. If she convenes a grand jury, it would be a step toward holding the former president accountable for, among other things, pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse Biden's victory in the state.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

'Just Put Me In Charge,' Rudy Giuliani Told Donald Trump. 'They Stole This Thing'

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. As the numbers moved towards Joe Biden on November 6, Donald Trump went on a Twitter rampage. His tweets, and those of this closest advisors, fed the belief that the election had been stolen and that Trump was truly the winner.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mediaite.com

Pollster That Projected Biden Landslides in States Trump Won Now Finds Him 9 Points Underwater

President Joe Biden holds a nine point deficit in approval among Americans voters, according to an Emerson College poll released Friday. Fifty percent of registered voters said they disapprove of Biden’s job performance, according to the pollster, while 41 percent said they approved. Black voters played an outsized role in bringing Biden’s approval down compared to the beginning of his presidency, Emerson said, with 52 percent saying they approved of his performance, a 20-point decline compared to February. His support from Hispanics, meanwhile, dropped by six points, from 56 percent in February to 50 percent in November.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy