This Is the County in the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, there have been 45,445,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman metropolitan area, which covers parts of Ohio and Pennsylvania, a total of 67,829 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,435 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 13,891 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Youngstown-Warren-Boardman has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be at higher risk than others.

The broader Youngstown metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Mahoning County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 31,063 infections in Mahoning County, or 13,443 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Mahoning County than they are across all of the Youngstown area, however. There have been a total of 301 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Mahoning County, in line with 292 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Youngstown-Warren-Boardman metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 29, 2021.

