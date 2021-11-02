CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs beat Giants...Winston done for season

 6 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have evened their record at 4-4 with a 20-17 comeback over the New York Giants. Harrison Butker hit a pair of fourth-quarter field goals, including the go-ahead 34-yarder with 1:07 left. Patrick Mahomes (mah-HOHMZ’) threw for 275 yards with a touchdown and...

The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers News

The Green Bay Packers learned on Wednesday that starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2020 MVP tested positive for COVID-19 and is not vaccinated, meaning he’ll miss this weekend’s match-up and be forced to quarantine for the next 10 days. Although much...
NFL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Reasons abound for Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' struggles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Turn on the TV or listen to talk radio and just about everyone has an opinion on why Patrick Mahomes is playing so poorly. He's a sleep-deprived new dad who spent too much time doing commercials and endorsements in the offseason. He was galivanting around the world, popping up in exotic locales or at celebrity golf tournaments, rather than spending long days poring over game film or studying the playbook in the wake of an embarrassing Super Bowl loss.
NFL
State
Tennessee State
silverandblackpride.com

MNF open thread: Giants at Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders’ two next opponents, the New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs, play Monday night. Scout them here. Have fun.
NFL
chatsports.com

Giants vs. Chiefs injury news: Nothing new on Giants’ injured playmakers

Will any of the New York Giants’ injured quartet of star playmakers — wide receivers Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard and Kenny Golladay, along with running back Saquon Barkley — be in the lineup on Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs? Giants’ head coach Joe Judge was non-committal about that on Wednesday as the Giants held a light practice at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
NFL
National football post

Giants S Jabrill Peppers (ACL) done for season

New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers ruptured his ACL and is done for the season. Peppers, 26, injured his knee — and suffered a high ankle sprain — in Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers. He was hurt in the third quarter. Peppers is the third of the Giants’ seven...
NFL
Person
Von Miller
Asbury Park Press

Down year for the Chiefs offense? Giants defense still prepared for season's biggest test

EAST RUTHERFORD — Patrick Graham continues to be mystified by the Chiefs offense. The Giants defensive coordinator has spent multiple film sessions studying their offense and refuses to believe there are any flaws with the attack led by Patrick Mahomes, despite the Chiefs stumbling under .500 for the first time since 2015.
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Key Matchups: Chiefs Vs Giants

Monday night will allow for many favorable player matchups on each side between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Giants. But as we saw last week for Kansas City, those advantages that look opportunistic on paper do not always come to fruition when the game commences. Either way, there are going to be plenty of opportunities for struggling units on the Chiefs team to get going.
NFL
giants.com

Giants Now: Giants-Chiefs tale of the tape

The Giants will try to pick up their second consecutive win when they travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs on Monday Night Football. The Giants are coming off a 25-3 victory over the Panthers in Week 7. The defense held Carolina to just three points and 173 total yards and had six sacks, all of which were season-best marks for the unit. It also held the Panthers to 2-of-15 on third down.
NFL
chatsports.com

Chiefs-Giants: Five questions with the enemy

Editor’s note: As we head into Monday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Giants, we welcome Edward Valentine of Big Blue View — our sister SBNation site covering the New York Giants — for Five Questions with the Enemy. 1) The Giants defense had themselves a...
NFL
#Buccaneers#Titans#American Football#Ap#The Kansas City Chiefs#The New York Giants#Mri#Acl#Mcl#Nashville#Vray#The Denver Broncos#Pro Bowler#The New York Mets#The Associated Press
chatsports.com

Chiefs still stuck in a funk, but at least they rallied to barely beat the Giants

Travis Kelce finally got the ball on Monday night, and he had a bad fumble as he was being brought down. A little while later, L'Jarius Sneed might have had a pick-six on a reckless throw by New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, but Sneed fell down and Kadarius Toney ended up with an 11-yard gain. The Giants scored a touchdown later in the drive.
NFL
wtaw.com

Mahomes, Chiefs Edge Giants

The Kansas City Chiefs were able to get past the New York Giants Monday night, 20-17. Patrick Mahomes completed 29 of 48 passes for 275 yards and one touchdown to go along with an interception. With the win, Kansas City improves to 4-4 on the year. Meanwhile, New York falls...
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Giants at Chiefs: Preview and Prediction

For just the second time this season, the New York Giants will have an opportunity to win back to back games when they travel to Arrowhead Stadium tonight to take on the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. Before the season, this was one game on...
NFL
Denver Broncos
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
NFL
Football
Sports
chatsports.com

Just like that Giants' potential upset, and probably season, is done

Saquon Barkley of the Giants runs with the ball against the Falcons at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 26. Credit: Mike Stobe. Kansas City – Or so it seemed. How else do you describe just how close the Giants were to pulling off a major upset of the two-time defending AFC champions … on the road … on Monday night football … with their season on the line?
NFL
WIBW

Chiefs overcome sloppy play to beat Giants 20-17

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Despite the sloppy performance, the Kansas City Chiefs narrowly beat the New York Giants 20-17. The contest was marred by turnovers and penalties. Both sides turned over the ball at least once and both teams combined for over 20 penalties. But, in the fourth quarter,...
NFL
NFL

2021 NFL season, Week 8: What we learned from Chiefs' win over Giants on Monday night

The Chiefs' offense remains glitched. Kansas City continued to struggle with turnovers Monday night, committing two, with the first coming two plays after an unnecessarily complicated bit of trickery resulted in a throwaway by ﻿﻿﻿﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿﻿﻿﻿. The quarterback's first interception came via a bullet fired into traffic, which deflected off ﻿﻿﻿﻿Jerick McKinnon﻿﻿﻿﻿'s helmet up into the air for the taking. The second arrived when ﻿﻿﻿﻿Travis Kelce﻿﻿﻿﻿ caught a pass, turned to run and had the ball knocked from his grasp. New York capitalized with a touchdown drive that followed, entrenching us in a slog of a Monday night affair with no freedom from the grind in sight. Andy Reid's offense can't seem to detach itself from the cute approach, and Mahomes appears incapable of turning down deep shots every third play or so. It's as if the Chiefs are so set in their once-lucrative ways, they can't figure out how to do less and accept they won't rip off massive gains as often. There was one bright moment: Kansas City temporarily committed to the run, handing it to ﻿﻿﻿﻿Derrick Gore﻿﻿﻿﻿ six times and watching him score his first career touchdown. Otherwise, it was more of the same disjointed, occasionally successful but never rhythmic offense we've seen from the Chiefs for weeks. They’re simply nothing more than an average team right now -- starting with Mahomes -- and they won't get away with this type of performance against the Packers next week.
NFL

